Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday February 14, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – February 14, 2023 | USCCB

Memorial of Saints Cyril, Monk, and Methodius, Bishop

Lectionary: 336

Reading 1

Gn 6:5-8; 7:1-5, 10

When the LORD saw how great was man’s wickedness on earth,

and how no desire that his heart conceived

was ever anything but evil,

he regretted that he had made man on the earth,

and his heart was grieved.

So the LORD said:

“I will wipe out from the earth the men whom I have created,

and not only the men,

but also the beasts and the creeping things and the birds of the air,

for I am sorry that I made them.”

But Noah found favor with the LORD.

Then the LORD said to Noah:

“Go into the ark, you and all your household,

for you alone in this age have I found to be truly just.

Of every clean animal, take with you seven pairs,

a male and its mate;

and of the unclean animals, one pair,

a male and its mate;

likewise, of every clean bird of the air, seven pairs,

a male and a female,

and of all the unclean birds, one pair,

a male and a female.

Thus you will keep their issue alive over all the earth.

Seven days from now I will bring rain down on the earth

for forty days and forty nights,

and so I will wipe out from the surface of the earth

every moving creature that I have made.”

Noah did just as the LORD had commanded him.

As soon as the seven days were over,

the waters of the flood came upon the earth.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 29:1a and 2, 3ac-4, 3b and 9c-10

R. (11b) The Lord will bless his people with peace.

Give to the LORD, you sons of God,

give to the LORD glory and praise,

Give to the LORD the glory due his name;

adore the LORD in holy attire.

R. The Lord will bless his people with peace.

The voice of the LORD is over the waters,

the LORD, over vast waters.

The voice of the LORD is mighty;

the voice of the LORD is majestic.

R. The Lord will bless his people with peace.

The God of glory thunders,

and in his temple all say, “Glory!”

The LORD is enthroned above the flood;

the LORD is enthroned as king forever.

R. The Lord will bless his people with peace.

Alleluia

Jn 14:23

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Whoever loves me will keep my word, says the Lord;

and my Father will love him

and we will come to him.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 8:14-21

The disciples had forgotten to bring bread,

and they had only one loaf with them in the boat.

Jesus enjoined them, “Watch out,

guard against the leaven of the Pharisees

and the leaven of Herod.”

They concluded among themselves that

it was because they had no bread.

When he became aware of this he said to them,

“Why do you conclude that it is because you have no bread?

Do you not yet understand or comprehend?

Are your hearts hardened?

Do you have eyes and not see, ears and not hear?

And do you not remember,

when I broke the five loaves for the five thousand,

how many wicker baskets full of fragments you picked up?”

They answered him, “Twelve.”

“When I broke the seven loaves for the four thousand,

how many full baskets of fragments did you pick up?”

They answered him, “Seven.”

He said to them, “Do you still not understand?”

