Happy Feast Day of St. Valentine

Prayer to St. Valentine
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Dear Saint and glorious martyr,
Teach us to love unselfishly and
to find great joy in giving.
Enable all true lovers to bring
out the best in each other.
Let them love each other in God
and in God in each other. Amen
Love
Love is patient and kind,
It doesn’t envy or boast
and it’s never proud.
Love is not rude or selfish,
It doesn’t get angry easily,
or keep track of wrongs.
Love doesn’t delight in bad
things but it rejoices in the
truth. Love always protects,
trusts, hopes and perseveres.
Love never fails.
– St. Paul to the Corinthians