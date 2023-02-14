Happy Feast Day of St. Valentine

Prayer to St. Valentine

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Saint and glorious martyr,

Teach us to love unselfishly and

to find great joy in giving.

Enable all true lovers to bring

out the best in each other.

Let them love each other in God

and in God in each other. Amen

Love

Love is patient and kind,

It doesn’t envy or boast

and it’s never proud.

Love is not rude or selfish,

It doesn’t get angry easily,

or keep track of wrongs.

Love doesn’t delight in bad

things but it rejoices in the

truth. Love always protects,

trusts, hopes and perseveres.

Love never fails.

– St. Paul to the Corinthians

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home