Psalm of the Day: Psalm 8:1-2

 Lord, our Lord,
    how majestic is your name in all the earth!

You have set your glory
    in the heavens.
 Through the praise of children and infants
    you have established a stronghold against your enemies,
    to silence the foe and the avenger.

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

