About St. Patrick St. Patrick was born towards the close of the fourth century, in a village called Bonaven Taberniae, which seems to be the town of Kilpatrick on the mouth of the river Clyde in Scotland. In his sixteenth year he was carried into captivity by barbarians, who took him into Ireland, where he was forced to shepherd cattle in the mountains. After six months spent in slavery under the same master, St. Patrick was advised by God in a dream to return to his own country. Some years afterwards he was again made captive, but regained his freedom after only two months. When he was at home with his parents, God revealed to St. Patrick many visions that He destined him to the great work of the conversion of Ireland. After these visions, St. Patrick left his family and consecrated his soul to God. He promised to carry the Lord’s name to the ends of the earth. St. Patrick set off for Ireland to preach the Gospel where the worship of idols was still generally practiced. He devoted himself entirely to the salvation of these pagans, traveling over the whole island baptizing an infinite number of people and instituting a monastic life. He took nothing from the many thousands who he baptized. St. Patrick used the three-leaf shamrock to preach the meaning of the Holy Trinity and its three persons in one doctrine. Legend also tells us that St. Patrick reportedly raised as many as 33 people. It is also told that he is responsible for driving all the snakes off Ireland into the sea. When St. Patrick passed, he was buried at Down in Ulster. His body was found there in a Church of his name in 1185. Prayer to St. Patrick

Novena Begins: March 8 Feast Day: March 17

Name Meaning: “The Noble One”

Patron Saint of: Ireland, Snakebites

Day 1 – St. Patrick Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear St. Patrick, in your humility you called yourself a sinner, but you became a most successful missionary and prompted countless pagans to follow the Savior. Many of their descendants in turn spread the Good News in numerous foreign lands.

Through your powerful intercession with God, obtain the missionaries we need to continue the work you began.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home