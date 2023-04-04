Saint Anselm of Canterbury Novena

Novena Begins: April 12 Feast Day: April 21

Day 1 – St. Anselm of Canterbury Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O my God, teach my heart where and how to seek You, where and how to find You. You are my God and You are my all and I have never seen You. You have made me and remade me, You have bestowed on me all the good things I possess, Still I do not know You. I have not yet done that for which I was made. Teach me to seek You. I cannot seek You unless You teach me or find You unless You show Yourself to me. Let me seek You in my desire, let me desire You in my seeking. Let me find You by loving You, let me love You when I find You. Amen St. Anselm of Canterbury, pray for us

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home