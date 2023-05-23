Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday May 23, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – May 23, 2023 | USCCB

Tuesday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Lectionary: 298

Reading 1

Acts 20:17-27

From Miletus Paul had the presbyters

of the Church at Ephesus summoned.

When they came to him, he addressed them,

“You know how I lived among you

the whole time from the day I first came to the province of Asia.

I served the Lord with all humility

and with the tears and trials that came to me

because of the plots of the Jews,

and I did not at all shrink from telling you

what was for your benefit,

or from teaching you in public or in your homes.

I earnestly bore witness for both Jews and Greeks

to repentance before God and to faith in our Lord Jesus.

But now, compelled by the Spirit, I am going to Jerusalem.

What will happen to me there I do not know,

except that in one city after another

the Holy Spirit has been warning me

that imprisonment and hardships await me.

Yet I consider life of no importance to me,

if only I may finish my course

and the ministry that I received from the Lord Jesus,

to bear witness to the Gospel of God’s grace.

“But now I know that none of you

to whom I preached the kingdom during my travels

will ever see my face again.

And so I solemnly declare to you this day

that I am not responsible for the blood of any of you,

for I did not shrink from proclaiming to you the entire plan of God.”

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 68:10-11, 20-21

R. (33a) Sing to God, O kingdoms of the earth.

or:

R. Alleluia.

A bountiful rain you showered down, O God, upon your inheritance;

you restored the land when it languished;

Your flock settled in it;

in your goodness, O God, you provided it for the needy.

R. Sing to God, O kingdoms of the earth.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Blessed day by day be the Lord,

who bears our burdens; God, who is our salvation.

God is a saving God for us;

the LORD, my Lord, controls the passageways of death.

R. Sing to God, O kingdoms of the earth.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

Jn 14:16

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I will ask the Father

and he will give you another Advocate

to be with you always.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Jn 17:1-11a

Jesus raised his eyes to heaven and said,

“Father, the hour has come.

Give glory to your son, so that your son may glorify you,

just as you gave him authority over all people,

so that your son may give eternal life to all you gave him.

Now this is eternal life,

that they should know you, the only true God,

and the one whom you sent, Jesus Christ.

I glorified you on earth

by accomplishing the work that you gave me to do.

Now glorify me, Father, with you,

with the glory that I had with you before the world began.

“I revealed your name to those whom you gave me out of the world.

They belonged to you, and you gave them to me,

and they have kept your word.

Now they know that everything you gave me is from you,

because the words you gave to me I have given to them,

and they accepted them and truly understood that I came from you,

and they have believed that you sent me.

I pray for them.

I do not pray for the world but for the ones you have given me,

because they are yours, and everything of mine is yours

and everything of yours is mine,

and I have been glorified in them.

And now I will no longer be in the world,

but they are in the world, while I am coming to you.”

