Novena Begins: July 4 Feast Day: July 13

Patron Saint of Macedonia

Day 1 – St. Silas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O glorious Saint Silas, at the consecration of this Church, you were chosen as our heavenly guardian, to support us with your prayers and make us strong through your witness to the faith; pray for us, that we may have the courage boldly to proclaim the death and resurrection of Christ in our daily lives that we may follow in your footsteps and come to eternal joy. We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Silas, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Silas Novena

Day 3 – St. Silas Novena

Day 4 – St. Silas Novena

Day 5 – St. Silas Novena

Day 6 – St. Silas Novena

Day 7 – St. Silas Novena

Day 8 – St. Silas Novena

Day 9 – St. Silas Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home