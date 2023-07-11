Novena For July

Novena to St. Mary Magdalene

Novena Begins:July 13
Feast Day:July 22

Patron Saint of women, contemplative life, converts, glove makers.

Day 1 – Novena to St. Mary Magdalene

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Mary of Magdala, woman at the tomb. You did not yet know what awaited you but felt confusion – doubt and loss. Pray for those whose feelings you so well understand. Guide us through your story to the hope of resurrection.

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena to St. Mary Magdalene

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Mary of Magdala, woman at the tomb. You did not yet know what awaited you but felt confusion – doubt and loss. Pray for those whose feelings you so well understand. Guide us through your story to the hope of resurrection.

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Novena to St. Mary Magdalene

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Mary of Magdala, woman at the tomb. You did not yet know what awaited you but felt confusion – doubt and loss. Pray for those whose feelings you so well understand. Guide us through your story to the hope of resurrection.

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Novena to St. Mary Magdalene

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Mary of Magdala, woman at the tomb. You did not yet know what awaited you but felt confusion – doubt and loss. Pray for those whose feelings you so well understand. Guide us through your story to the hope of resurrection.

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Novena to St. Mary Magdalene

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Mary of Magdala, woman at the tomb. You did not yet know what awaited you but felt confusion – doubt and loss. Pray for those whose feelings you so well understand. Guide us through your story to the hope of resurrection.

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Novena to St. Mary Magdalene

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Mary of Magdala, woman at the tomb. You did not yet know what awaited you but felt confusion – doubt and loss. Pray for those whose feelings you so well understand. Guide us through your story to the hope of resurrection.

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Novena to St. Mary Magdalene

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Mary of Magdala, woman at the tomb. You did not yet know what awaited you but felt confusion – doubt and loss. Pray for those whose feelings you so well understand. Guide us through your story to the hope of resurrection.

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Novena to St. Mary Magdalene

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Mary of Magdala, woman at the tomb. You did not yet know what awaited you but felt confusion – doubt and loss. Pray for those whose feelings you so well understand. Guide us through your story to the hope of resurrection.

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Novena to St. Mary Magdalene

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Mary of Magdala, woman at the tomb. You did not yet know what awaited you but felt confusion – doubt and loss. Pray for those whose feelings you so well understand. Guide us through your story to the hope of resurrection.

(Mention your request here…)

   Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

