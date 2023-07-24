Catholic Daily Mass – Monday July 24, 2023

Monday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 395

Reading 1

Ex 14:5-18 When it was reported to the king of Egypt

that the people had fled,

Pharaoh and his servants changed their minds about them.

They exclaimed, “What have we done!

Why, we have released Israel from our service!”

So Pharaoh made his chariots ready and mustered his soldiers—

six hundred first-class chariots

and all the other chariots of Egypt, with warriors on them all.

So obstinate had the LORD made Pharaoh

that he pursued the children of Israel

even while they were marching away in triumph.

The Egyptians, then, pursued them;

Pharaoh’s whole army, his horses, chariots and charioteers,

caught up with them as they lay encamped by the sea,

at Pi-hahiroth, in front of Baal-zephon.Pharaoh was already near when the children of Israel looked up

and saw that the Egyptians were on the march in pursuit of them.

In great fright they cried out to the LORD.

And they complained to Moses,

“Were there no burial places in Egypt

that you had to bring us out here to die in the desert?

Why did you do this to us?

Why did you bring us out of Egypt?

Did we not tell you this in Egypt, when we said,

‘Leave us alone. Let us serve the Egyptians’?

Far better for us to be the slaves of the Egyptians

than to die in the desert.”

But Moses answered the people,

“Fear not! Stand your ground,

and you will see the victory the LORD will win for you today.

These Egyptians whom you see today you will never see again.

The LORD himself will fight for you; you have only to keep still.”Then the LORD said to Moses, “Why are you crying out to me?

Tell the children of Israel to go forward.

And you, lift up your staff and, with hand outstretched over the sea,

split the sea in two,

that the children of Israel may pass through it on dry land.

But I will make the Egyptians so obstinate

that they will go in after them.

Then I will receive glory through Pharaoh and all his army,

his chariots and charioteers.

The Egyptians shall know that I am the LORD,

when I receive glory through Pharaoh

and his chariots and charioteers.”

Responsorial Psalm

Ex 15:1bc-2, 3-4, 5-6 R. (1b) Let us sing to the Lord; he has covered himself in glory.

I will sing to the LORD, for he is gloriously triumphant;

horse and chariot he has cast into the sea.

My strength and my courage is the LORD,

and he has been my savior.

He is my God, I praise him;

the God of my father, I extol him.

R. Let us sing to the Lord; he has covered himself in glory.

The LORD is a warrior,

LORD is his name!

Pharaoh’s chariots and army he hurled into the sea;

the elite of his officers were submerged in the Red Sea.

R. Let us sing to the Lord; he has covered himself in glory.

The flood waters covered them,

they sank into the depths like a stone.

Your right hand, O LORD, magnificent in power,

your right hand, O LORD, has shattered the enemy.

R. Let us sing to the Lord; he has covered himself in glory.

Alleluia

Ps 95:8 R. Alleluia, alleluia.

If today you hear his voice,

harden not your hearts.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 12:38-42 Some of the scribes and Pharisees said to Jesus,

“Teacher, we wish to see a sign from you.”

He said to them in reply,

“An evil and unfaithful generation seeks a sign,

but no sign will be given it

except the sign of Jonah the prophet.

Just as Jonah was in the belly of the whale three days and three nights,

so will the Son of Man be in the heart of the earth

three days and three nights.

At the judgment, the men of Nineveh will arise with this generation

and condemn it, because they repented at the preaching of Jonah;

and there is something greater than Jonah here.

At the judgment the queen of the south will arise with this generation

and condemn it, because she came from the ends of the earth

to hear the wisdom of Solomon;

and there is something greater than Solomon here.”

