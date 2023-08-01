Novena Begins: August 1 Feast Day: August 10

Patron Saint of Rome, Chefs, Poor

Day 1 – St. Lawrence Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Lawrence, model of Christian fortitude, I implore you in your loving kindness to pray for me before the throne of God.To you I have recourse in the problems that daily surround me. Shield me against my selfishness and my indifference to God and my neighbor. Inspire me to imitate your Christian virtues. May your blessing be with me always, so that I may see and serve Christ in others and work for His Kingdom.Graciously obtain for me from God those favors and graces which I need so much in the trials, miseries and afflictions in life, particularly…

(Mention your request here…)

Help me, dear St Lawrence, to live and die as a faithful child of God, to run in the sweetness of His loving will and to attain the eternal happiness of heaven.

Amen

St. Lawrence, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home