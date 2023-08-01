Novena Begins: August 2 Feast Day: August 11

Patron Saint of Babies, youth Infants, priests, lost causes, sterility, virgins

Day 1 – St. Philomena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful virgin and glorious martyr, St Philomena, who works so many miracles on behalf of the poor and sorrowing – have pity on me. Thou knowest the multitude and diversity of my needs. Behold me at thy feet, full of misery, but full of hope. I entreat thy charity, O great Saint! Graciously hear me and obtain from God a favorable answer to the request which I now humbly lay before thee

(Mention your request here…)

I am firmly convinced that through thy merits, through the scorn, the sufferings, the death thou didst endure, united to the merits of the Passion and Death of Jesus, thy Spouse, I shall obtain what I ask of thee, and in the joy of my heart I will bless God, who is admirable in His Saints.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Philomena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful virgin and glorious martyr, St Philomena, who works so many miracles on behalf of the poor and sorrowing – have pity on me. Thou knowest the multitude and diversity of my needs. Behold me at thy feet, full of misery, but full of hope. I entreat thy charity, O great Saint! Graciously hear me and obtain from God a favorable answer to the request which I now humbly lay before thee

(Mention your request here…)

I am firmly convinced that through thy merits, through the scorn, the sufferings, the death thou didst endure, united to the merits of the Passion and Death of Jesus, thy Spouse, I shall obtain what I ask of thee, and in the joy of my heart I will bless God, who is admirable in His Saints.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Philomena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful virgin and glorious martyr, St Philomena, who works so many miracles on behalf of the poor and sorrowing – have pity on me. Thou knowest the multitude and diversity of my needs. Behold me at thy feet, full of misery, but full of hope. I entreat thy charity, O great Saint! Graciously hear me and obtain from God a favorable answer to the request which I now humbly lay before thee

(Mention your request here…)

I am firmly convinced that through thy merits, through the scorn, the sufferings, the death thou didst endure, united to the merits of the Passion and Death of Jesus, thy Spouse, I shall obtain what I ask of thee, and in the joy of my heart I will bless God, who is admirable in His Saints.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Philomena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful virgin and glorious martyr, St Philomena, who works so many miracles on behalf of the poor and sorrowing – have pity on me. Thou knowest the multitude and diversity of my needs. Behold me at thy feet, full of misery, but full of hope. I entreat thy charity, O great Saint! Graciously hear me and obtain from God a favorable answer to the request which I now humbly lay before thee

(Mention your request here…)

I am firmly convinced that through thy merits, through the scorn, the sufferings, the death thou didst endure, united to the merits of the Passion and Death of Jesus, thy Spouse, I shall obtain what I ask of thee, and in the joy of my heart I will bless God, who is admirable in His Saints.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Philomena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful virgin and glorious martyr, St Philomena, who works so many miracles on behalf of the poor and sorrowing – have pity on me. Thou knowest the multitude and diversity of my needs. Behold me at thy feet, full of misery, but full of hope. I entreat thy charity, O great Saint! Graciously hear me and obtain from God a favorable answer to the request which I now humbly lay before thee

(Mention your request here…)

I am firmly convinced that through thy merits, through the scorn, the sufferings, the death thou didst endure, united to the merits of the Passion and Death of Jesus, thy Spouse, I shall obtain what I ask of thee, and in the joy of my heart I will bless God, who is admirable in His Saints.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Philomena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful virgin and glorious martyr, St Philomena, who works so many miracles on behalf of the poor and sorrowing – have pity on me. Thou knowest the multitude and diversity of my needs. Behold me at thy feet, full of misery, but full of hope. I entreat thy charity, O great Saint! Graciously hear me and obtain from God a favorable answer to the request which I now humbly lay before thee

(Mention your request here…)

I am firmly convinced that through thy merits, through the scorn, the sufferings, the death thou didst endure, united to the merits of the Passion and Death of Jesus, thy Spouse, I shall obtain what I ask of thee, and in the joy of my heart I will bless God, who is admirable in His Saints.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Philomena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful virgin and glorious martyr, St Philomena, who works so many miracles on behalf of the poor and sorrowing – have pity on me. Thou knowest the multitude and diversity of my needs. Behold me at thy feet, full of misery, but full of hope. I entreat thy charity, O great Saint! Graciously hear me and obtain from God a favorable answer to the request which I now humbly lay before thee

(Mention your request here…)

I am firmly convinced that through thy merits, through the scorn, the sufferings, the death thou didst endure, united to the merits of the Passion and Death of Jesus, thy Spouse, I shall obtain what I ask of thee, and in the joy of my heart I will bless God, who is admirable in His Saints.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Philomena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful virgin and glorious martyr, St Philomena, who works so many miracles on behalf of the poor and sorrowing – have pity on me. Thou knowest the multitude and diversity of my needs. Behold me at thy feet, full of misery, but full of hope. I entreat thy charity, O great Saint! Graciously hear me and obtain from God a favorable answer to the request which I now humbly lay before thee

(Mention your request here…)

I am firmly convinced that through thy merits, through the scorn, the sufferings, the death thou didst endure, united to the merits of the Passion and Death of Jesus, thy Spouse, I shall obtain what I ask of thee, and in the joy of my heart I will bless God, who is admirable in His Saints.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Philomena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful virgin and glorious martyr, St Philomena, who works so many miracles on behalf of the poor and sorrowing – have pity on me. Thou knowest the multitude and diversity of my needs. Behold me at thy feet, full of misery, but full of hope. I entreat thy charity, O great Saint! Graciously hear me and obtain from God a favorable answer to the request which I now humbly lay before thee

(Mention your request here…)

I am firmly convinced that through thy merits, through the scorn, the sufferings, the death thou didst endure, united to the merits of the Passion and Death of Jesus, thy Spouse, I shall obtain what I ask of thee, and in the joy of my heart I will bless God, who is admirable in His Saints.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home