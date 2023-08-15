Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday August 15, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – August 15, 2023 | USCCB

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Lectionary: 621

Reading I

1 Chr 15:3-4, 15-16; 16:1-2

David assembled all Israel in Jerusalem to bring the ark of the Lord

to the place which he had prepared for it.

David also called together the sons of Aaron and the Levites.The Levites bore the ark of God on their shoulders with poles,

as Moses had ordained according to the word of the Lord.David commanded the chiefs of the Levites

to appoint their kinsmen as chanters,

to play on musical instruments, harps, lyres, and cymbals,

to make a loud sound of rejoicing.They brought in the ark of God and set it within the tent

which David had pitched for it.

Then they offered up burnt offerings and peace offerings to God.

When David had finished offering up the burnt offerings and peace offerings,

he blessed the people in the name of the Lord.

Responsorial Psalm

132:6-7, 9-10, 13-14

R. (8) Lord, go up to the place of your rest, you and the ark of your holiness.

Behold, we heard of it in Ephrathah;

we found it in the fields of Jaar.

Let us enter his dwelling,

let us worship at his footstool.

R. Lord, go up to the place of your rest, you and the ark of your holiness.

May your priests be clothed with justice;

let your faithful ones shout merrily for joy.

For the sake of David your servant,

reject not the plea of your anointed.

R. Lord, go up to the place of your rest, you and the ark of your holiness.

For the LORD has chosen Zion;

he prefers her for his dwelling.

“Zion is my resting place forever;

in her will I dwell, for I prefer her.”

R. Lord, go up to the place of your rest, you and the ark of your holiness.

Reading II

1 Cor 15:54b-57

Brothers and sisters:

When that which is mortal clothes itself with immortality,

then the word that is written shall come about: Death is swallowed up in victory.

Where, O death, is your victory?

Where, O death, is your sting?The sting of death is sin,

and the power of sin is the law.

But thanks be to God who gives us the victory

through our Lord Jesus Christ.

Alleluia

Lk 11:28

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are they who hear the word of God

and observe it.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 11:27-28

While Jesus was speaking,

a woman from the crowd called out and said to him,

“Blessed is the womb that carried you

and the breasts at which you nursed.”

He replied,

“Rather, blessed are those

who hear the word of God and observe it.”

