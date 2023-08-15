Verse of the Day: Romans 6:13

Verse of the Day

Do not offer the parts of your body to sin, as instruments of wickedness, but rather offer yourselves to God, as those who have been brought from death to life; and offer the parts of your body to him as instruments of righteousness.

