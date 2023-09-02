Novena Begins: September 10 Feast Day: September 19

Our Lady of La Salette is a Marian apparition reported by two children, Maximin Giraud and Mélanie Calvat to have occurred at La Salette-Fallavaux, France, in 1846.

Day 1- Novena Prayer to Our Lady of La Salette

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Remember, dear Lady of La Salette, true Mother of Sorrows, the tears which thou didst shed for me on Calvary; be mindful also of the unceasing care which thou dost exercise to shield me from the justice of God; and consider whether thou canst now abandon thy child, for whom thou hast done so much. Inspired by this consoling thought, I come to cast myself at thy feet, in spite of my infidelity and ingratitude. Reject not my prayer, O Virgin of reconciliation, convert me, obtain for me the grace to love Jesus Christ above all things and to console thee too by living a holy life, in order that one day I may be able to see thee in Heaven. Amen.

Our Lady of La Salette, reconciler of sinners, pray without ceasing for us

who have recourse to you.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home