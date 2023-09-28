|Novena Begins:
|September 26
|Feast Day:
|October 5
Patron Saint of Mercy
Day 1 – St. Faustina Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…
(Mention your request here…)
My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.
Saint Faustina, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 2 – St. Faustina Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…
(Mention your request here…)
My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.
Saint Faustina, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 3 – St. Faustina Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…
(Mention your request here…)
My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.
Saint Faustina, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 4 – St. Faustina Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…
(Mention your request here…)
My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.
Saint Faustina, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 5 – St. Faustina Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…
(Mention your request here…)
My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.
Saint Faustina, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 6 – St. Faustina Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…
(Mention your request here…)
My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.
Saint Faustina, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 7 – St. Faustina Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…
(Mention your request here…)
My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.
Saint Faustina, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 8 – St. Faustina Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…
(Mention your request here…)
My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.
Saint Faustina, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 9 – St. Faustina Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray…
(Mention your request here…)
My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession.
Saint Faustina, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…