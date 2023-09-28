sacred heart of jesus painting with brown frame
Novena For September

St. Faustina Novena

Novena Begins: September 26
Feast Day: October 5

 Patron Saint of Mercy

Day 1 – St. Faustina Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, who filled Saint Faustina with profound veneration for Your boundless Mercy, deign, if it be Your holy will, to grant me, through her intercession, the grace for which I fervently pray… 

(Mention your request here…)

 My sins render me unworthy of Your Mercy, but be mindful of Saint Faustina spirit of sacrifice and self-denial, and reward her virtue by granting the petition which, with childlike trust, I present to You through her intercession. 

Saint Faustina, pray for us. 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

