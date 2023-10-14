Novena Begins: October 15 Feast Day: October 24

Patron Saint of Weavers, Catholic Press, Textile merchants

Day 1 – St. Anthony Mary Claret Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Anthony Mary Claret, during your life on earth you often comforted the afflicted and showed such tender love and compassion for the sick and sinful. Intercede for me now that you rejoice in the reward of your virtues in heavenly glory. Look with pity on me…

(Mention your request here…)

And grant my prayer, if such be the will of God. Make my troubles your own. Speak a word for me to the Immaculate Heart of Mary to obtain by her powerful intercession the grace I yearn for so ardently, and a blessing to strengthen me during life, assist me at the hour of death, and lead me to a happy eternity. Amen.

St. Anthony Mary Claret, pray for us.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

