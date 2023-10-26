Novena Begins: October 30 Feast Day: November 8

Patron Saint of Sick People, Loss of Parents, Against Illness

Day 1 – St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, even though I fall at every moment, in trustful faith I shall pray to You to raise me up, and I know that You will forgive me, and will blot out everything with care. More than that: You will deliver me from my miseries, from everything that is an obstacle to Your divine action; and will draw all my powers to Yourself, and make them Your captive…Then I shall have passed completely into You and shall be able to say: It is no longer I that live, my Master lives in me. O Lord, the desire to listen to Your divine Word , the need to be silent is sometimes so strong that I wish not to know how to do anything else save to remain at Your feet like the Magdalen, in order to penetrate ever more deeply into that mystery of love which You came to reveal to us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, even though I fall at every moment, in trustful faith I shall pray to You to raise me up, and I know that You will forgive me, and will blot out everything with care. More than that: You will deliver me from my miseries, from everything that is an obstacle to Your divine action; and will draw all my powers to Yourself, and make them Your captive…Then I shall have passed completely into You and shall be able to say: It is no longer I that live, my Master lives in me. O Lord, the desire to listen to Your divine Word , the need to be silent is sometimes so strong that I wish not to know how to do anything else save to remain at Your feet like the Magdalen, in order to penetrate ever more deeply into that mystery of love which You came to reveal to us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, even though I fall at every moment, in trustful faith I shall pray to You to raise me up, and I know that You will forgive me, and will blot out everything with care. More than that: You will deliver me from my miseries, from everything that is an obstacle to Your divine action; and will draw all my powers to Yourself, and make them Your captive…Then I shall have passed completely into You and shall be able to say: It is no longer I that live, my Master lives in me. O Lord, the desire to listen to Your divine Word , the need to be silent is sometimes so strong that I wish not to know how to do anything else save to remain at Your feet like the Magdalen, in order to penetrate ever more deeply into that mystery of love which You came to reveal to us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, even though I fall at every moment, in trustful faith I shall pray to You to raise me up, and I know that You will forgive me, and will blot out everything with care. More than that: You will deliver me from my miseries, from everything that is an obstacle to Your divine action; and will draw all my powers to Yourself, and make them Your captive…Then I shall have passed completely into You and shall be able to say: It is no longer I that live, my Master lives in me. O Lord, the desire to listen to Your divine Word , the need to be silent is sometimes so strong that I wish not to know how to do anything else save to remain at Your feet like the Magdalen, in order to penetrate ever more deeply into that mystery of love which You came to reveal to us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, even though I fall at every moment, in trustful faith I shall pray to You to raise me up, and I know that You will forgive me, and will blot out everything with care. More than that: You will deliver me from my miseries, from everything that is an obstacle to Your divine action; and will draw all my powers to Yourself, and make them Your captive…Then I shall have passed completely into You and shall be able to say: It is no longer I that live, my Master lives in me. O Lord, the desire to listen to Your divine Word , the need to be silent is sometimes so strong that I wish not to know how to do anything else save to remain at Your feet like the Magdalen, in order to penetrate ever more deeply into that mystery of love which You came to reveal to us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, even though I fall at every moment, in trustful faith I shall pray to You to raise me up, and I know that You will forgive me, and will blot out everything with care. More than that: You will deliver me from my miseries, from everything that is an obstacle to Your divine action; and will draw all my powers to Yourself, and make them Your captive…Then I shall have passed completely into You and shall be able to say: It is no longer I that live, my Master lives in me. O Lord, the desire to listen to Your divine Word , the need to be silent is sometimes so strong that I wish not to know how to do anything else save to remain at Your feet like the Magdalen, in order to penetrate ever more deeply into that mystery of love which You came to reveal to us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, even though I fall at every moment, in trustful faith I shall pray to You to raise me up, and I know that You will forgive me, and will blot out everything with care. More than that: You will deliver me from my miseries, from everything that is an obstacle to Your divine action; and will draw all my powers to Yourself, and make them Your captive…Then I shall have passed completely into You and shall be able to say: It is no longer I that live, my Master lives in me. O Lord, the desire to listen to Your divine Word , the need to be silent is sometimes so strong that I wish not to know how to do anything else save to remain at Your feet like the Magdalen, in order to penetrate ever more deeply into that mystery of love which You came to reveal to us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, even though I fall at every moment, in trustful faith I shall pray to You to raise me up, and I know that You will forgive me, and will blot out everything with care. More than that: You will deliver me from my miseries, from everything that is an obstacle to Your divine action; and will draw all my powers to Yourself, and make them Your captive…Then I shall have passed completely into You and shall be able to say: It is no longer I that live, my Master lives in me. O Lord, the desire to listen to Your divine Word , the need to be silent is sometimes so strong that I wish not to know how to do anything else save to remain at Your feet like the Magdalen, in order to penetrate ever more deeply into that mystery of love which You came to reveal to us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, even though I fall at every moment, in trustful faith I shall pray to You to raise me up, and I know that You will forgive me, and will blot out everything with care. More than that: You will deliver me from my miseries, from everything that is an obstacle to Your divine action; and will draw all my powers to Yourself, and make them Your captive…Then I shall have passed completely into You and shall be able to say: It is no longer I that live, my Master lives in me. O Lord, the desire to listen to Your divine Word , the need to be silent is sometimes so strong that I wish not to know how to do anything else save to remain at Your feet like the Magdalen, in order to penetrate ever more deeply into that mystery of love which You came to reveal to us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home