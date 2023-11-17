Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day: Bl. Peter Julian Eymard

‘As far as possible, you should pray in quiet silent devotion. Try to have a favourite topic of prayer, such as a devotion to the passion of Jesus, the Blessed Sacrament, awareness of the divine presence: go directly to Jesus without too much fuss.’

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

