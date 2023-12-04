Novena to Our Lady of Guadalupe

About Our Lady of Guadalupe Our Lady of Guadalupe is the name given to the Blessed Virgin Mary when she appeared in Mexico. On December 9th, 1531, Juan Diego was on his way to Mass in Mexico City when he heard a woman’s voice calling him as he reached the hill at Tepeyac. Climbing the hill, he encountered a woman who identified herself as the Virgin Mary. She instructed Juan Diego to go to the bishop of Mexico and take her request that he build a sanctuary so that she could make known to all her devoted children her love, compassion, and protection. The bishop would not listen to Juan Diego.

The next day, Mary appeared again and repeated her request. This time the bishop told Juan Diego to bring him proof of the apparition. But the next day, Juan’s uncle was seriously ill and Juan went to get a priest to read him his last rites. He tried to hurry past the hill but Our Lady met him and promised that his uncle was already cured. She asked Juan to climb the hill and gather flowers for her. Despite the cold of mid-December, Juan found a variety of Castilian roses and gathered then into his tilma, or cloak.

He brought them to Mary who arranged them in his cloak and sent him off to show them to the bishop. When Juan was finally allowed to see the bishop, he opened his cloak and the roses fell to the floor. He was surprised to see the bishop kneeling before him looking at the full size image of Mary imprinted on his cloak. Her image was just as Juan Diego had described her.



Juan Diego returned home to find his uncle, whom Mary had also visited, completely cured. In his own language, his uncle told those present that she called herself what sounded like ‘Guadalupe’, which was a famous Marian Shrine in Spain. The bishop ordered a Church to be built just as Mary had requested; and the cloak with the image was to be enshrined there. A basilica was built in 1976 in Mexico City and Juan Diego’s tilma with the image of Our Lady was moved to the Basilica.



Our Lady of Guadalupe Prayer



Novena Begins: December 3rd Feast Day: December 12th



Name Meaning: Town in Mexico

Patron Saint of: Pro-life, Mexico, Americas

Day 1 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mystical Rose, make intercession for the Holy Church, protect the Sovereign Pontiff, help all those who invoke thee in their necessities, and since thou art the ever Virgin Mary, and Mother of the True God, obtain for us from thy most holy Son the grace of keeping our faith, of sweet hope in the midst of the bitterness of life, of burning charity, and the precious gift of final perseverance.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

