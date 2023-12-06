St. Lucy Novena Prayer

About St. Lucy, Virgin, Martyr The mother of St. Lucy suffered four years from a blood disease, and the help of doctors failed. St. Lucy reminded her mother that a woman in the Gospel had been healed of the same disorder. “St. Agatha,” she said, “stands ever in the sight of Christ for whom she died. Only touch her Sepulchre with faith, and you will be healed.” They spent the night praying by her tomb, until overcome by weariness, they both fell asleep. St. Agatha appeared in a vision to St. Lucy, and calling her sister, foretold of her mother’s recovery and her own martyrdom.

That instant the cure went into effect. In her gratitude, St. Lucy’s mother allowed her daughter to distribute her wealth among the poor and consecrate her life to Christ. A young man to whom she had been promised in marriage accused her of being a Christian to the pagans; but Our Lord, by a special miracle, saved this virgin, whom He had chosen for His own. The authorities ordered that she be burned to death but the fire burning around her did not harm her. Finally, a sword was plunged into her heart, and the promise made at the the tomb of St. Agatha was allowed to be fulfilled.

St. Lucy Prayer

Novena Begins: December 4 Feast Day: December 13

Name Meaning: “The Bringer of Light”

Patron Saint of: Eye Problems, Blindness, Hemorrhage, Lamplighters

Day 1 – St. Lucy Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Lucy, your beautiful name signifies light. By the light of faith which God bestowed upon you, increase and preserve this light in my soul so that I may avoid evil, be zealous in the performance of good works, and abhor nothing as much as the blindness and darkness of evil and sin.

By your intercession with God, obtain for me perfect vision for my bodily eyes and the grace to use them for God’s great honor and glory and the salvation of all men.Saint Lucy, virgin and martyr, hear my prayers and obtain my petitions.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Lucy Novena

Day 3 – St. Lucy Novena

Day 4 – St. Lucy Novena

Day 5 – St. Lucy Novena

Day 6 – St. Lucy Novena

Day 7 – St. Lucy Novena

Day 8 – St. Lucy Novena

Day 9 – St. Lucy Novena

St. Lucy Prayer “O God, our Creator and Redeemer,

mercifully hear our prayers

that as we venerate Your servant,

St. Lucy, for the light of faith

You did bestow upon her,

You would vouchsafe to

increase and to preserve this

same light in our souls,

that we may be able to avoid evil,

to do good, and to abhor nothing

so much as the blindness and

the darkness of evil and of sin.

Relying on Your goodness,

O God, we humbly ask You,

by the intercession of Your servant,

St. Lucy, that You would give

perfect vision to our eyes,

that they may serve for Your

greater honor and glory,

and the salvation of our souls

in this world, that we may come

to the enjoyment of the unfailing

light of the Lamb of God in paradise.

St. Lucy, virgin and martyr, hear

our prayers and obtain our petitions.

Amen.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home