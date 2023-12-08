Happy Feast Day of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Prayer to Our Lady Immaculate

Most holy Virgin, who wast pleasing to the Lord and became His

Mother, immaculate in body and spirit, in faith and in love, look

kindly on the wretched who implore thy powerful patronage. The

wicked serpent, against whom was hurled the first curse, continues

fiercely to attack and ensnare the unhappy children of Eve. Do

thou, then, O Blessed Mother, our queen and advocate, who from the

first instant of thy conception didst crush the head of the enemy,

receive the prayers which, united with thee in our single heart,

we implore thee to present at the throne of God, that we may never

fall into the snares which are laid out for us, and may all arrive

at the port of salvation; and, in so many dangers, may the Church

and Christian society sing once again the hymn of deliverance and

of victory and of peace. Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home