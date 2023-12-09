Verse of the Day

Verse of the Day: John 3:20-21

Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that his deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what he has done has been done through God.

Nicola
Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

