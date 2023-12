Prayer to Our Lady of Guadalupe

“O our Lady of Guadalupe,

mystical rose,

make intercession for

the Holy Church,

protect the Sovereign Pontiff,

help all those who invoke

you in their necessities,

and since you are the ever

Virgin Mary and Mother

of the true God,

obtain for us from your

most Holy Son

the grace of keeping our faith,

sweet hope in the midst of

bitterness of life,

burning charity and the

precious gift of final

perseverance. Amen.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home