Novena Begins: January 5 Feast Day: January 14

Patron Saint of Financial Distress

Day 1 – Infant Jesus of Prague Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, Who has said, “Ask and you shall receive, seek and you shall find, knock and it shall be opened,” through the intercession of Mary, Your Most Holy Mother, I knock, I seek, I ask that my prayer be granted.

(Mention your request here…)

O Jesus, Who has said,

“All that you ask of the Father in My Name, He will grant you,” through the intercession of Mary Your Most Holy Mother, I humbly and urgently ask your Father in your name that my prayer will be granted.

(Mention your request here…)

O Jesus, Who has said,

“Heaven and earth shall pass away but My word shall not pass away,” through the intercession of Mary Your Most Holy Mother, I feel confident that my prayer will be granted.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Infant Jesus of Prague Novena

Day 3 – Infant Jesus of Prague Novena

Day 4 – Infant Jesus of Prague Novena

Day 5 – Infant Jesus of Prague Novena

Day 6 – Infant Jesus of Prague Novena

Day 7 – Infant Jesus of Prague Novena

Day 8 – Infant Jesus of Prague Novena

Day 9 – Infant Jesus of Prague Novena

