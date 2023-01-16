If you have one I am genuinely curious. mine is John 12:44-46
Then Jesus cried out, “Whoever believes in me does not believe in me only. They also believe in the one who sent me. The one who looks at me sees the one who sent me. I have come into the world to be its light. So no one who believes in me will stay in darkness.
One thought on “Comment your favorite Bible Verse”
Then Jesus cried out, “Whoever believes in me does not believe in me only. They also believe in the one who sent me. The one who looks at me sees the one who sent me. I have come into the world to be its light. So no one who believes in me will stay in darkness. – John 12:44-46