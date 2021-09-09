Spread the Love

Power is knowing the truth. Confidence is in speaking the truth. Why not live freely knowing the truth? Read the Holy Bible daily chapter by chapter. This will open your minds to new insights and fresh perspectives. God is our teacher and our parent. Learn from the best & gain first hand information without dying a little each day. God’s word breathes life into us and reveals truths. Truth is always better than any other information. Live to explore God’s truth!!

2 Timothy 3:16-17

All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be competent, equipped for every good work.

2 Peter 3:9

The Lord is not slow to fulfill his promise as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should reach repentance.

James 4:7

Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, … “Lack of knowledge”: “of God” (Hosea 4:1), that is, lack of piety.

Author: Caroline Anthony