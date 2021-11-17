The Warrior’s Prayer – Putting On The Armor of God

Heavenly Father,

Your warrior prepares for battle.

Today I claim victory over Satan by

Putting on the whole Armor of God!

I put on the Girdle of Truth!

May I forever stand firm in the Truth of

Your Word so I will not be victim to Satan’s lies.

I put on the Breastplate of Righteousness!

May it guard my heart from evil so I will remain

Pure and holy, protected under the blood

of Jesus Christ.

I put on the Shoes of Peace!

May I stand firm in the Good News of the Gospel

so Your peace will shine through me and be a

Light to all I encounter.

I take the Shield of Faith!

May I be ready for Satan’s fiery darts of

doubt, denial, and deceit so I will not

be vulnerable to spiritual threats or defeat.

I put on the Helmet of Salvation!

May I keep my mind focused on You so

Satan will not have a stronghold

on my thoughts and emotions.

I take the Sword of the Spirit!

May the two-edged sword of Your Word

be ready in my hands so I can expose

the tempting yet false words of Satan.

By faith, your warrior has put on the

Whole Armor of God!

I am prepared to live this day,

with and through Jesus Christ,

our Lord,

and with complete spiritual victory!

Thanks be to God!

I pray this all in His Good and Holy Name.

Amen!”

Where to find Armor of God in the Holy Bible

A final word: Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on all of God’s armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil. For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places.

Therefore, put on every piece of God’s armor so you will be able to resist the enemy in the time of evil. Then after the battle you will still be standing firm. Stand your ground, putting on the belt of truth and the body armor of God’s righteousness. For shoes, put on the peace that comes from the Good News so that you will be fully prepared. In addition to all of these, hold up the shield of faith to stop the fiery arrows of the devil. Put on salvation as your helmet, and take the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.

Ephesians 6:10-17