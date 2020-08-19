Powerful Prayer to Saint Martha

“O glorious Saint Martha,
I have recourse to your protection and aid,
and as proof of my affection and faith
I promise faithfully to complete this novena.
Comfort me in my difficulties,
and intercede for my family
with your intimate friend, our Savior,
that we may always hold God in our hearts
and be provided for in our necessities.
I beg your supplications
especially in behalf of the favor
I ask of you in this novena.
(mention your request)
I ask you, Saint Martha,
by your intercession to help me
in overcoming all my difficulties
and to teach me to become great
in the Kingdom of Heaven
by becoming as humble as you
in this world.
Amen.“