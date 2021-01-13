Our Lady of Victory Novena
Day 1 – Our Lady of Victory Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Lord, have mercy on us, Christ, have mercy on us, Christ, hear us, Christ, graciously hear us. God, the Father of Heaven, Have mercy on us. God, the Son, Redeemer of the world, Have mercy on us. God, the … Continue reading Our Lady of Victory Novena
Get NP App on iOS/Android
Get the NP app for Android: Launch “Chrome” app Open novenaprayer.com Tap the menu icon (3 dots in upper right-hand corner) and tap “Add to Home Screen.” You’ll be able to enter a name for the shortcut and then Chrome will add it to your home screen. Open the NP app from your home screen. Get the NP app for iOS: Launch “Safari” app Open novenaprayer.com Tap … Continue reading Get NP App on iOS/Android
Novena To Carlo Acutis
Novena Begins: October 3 Feast Day: October 12 Patron of Computers, Eucharist, Youth Day 1 – Novena to Carlo Acutis Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Dear Father, Who has given us the ardent testimony of the young Servant of God, Carlo Acutis, who made the Eucharist the core of his life and … Continue reading Novena To Carlo Acutis
Novena to the Holy Spirit
Day 1- Novena to the Holy Spirit Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Almighty and eternal God, Who hast vouchsafed to regenerate us by water and the Holy Spirit, and hast given us forgiveness all sins, vouchsafe to send forth from heaven upon us your seven fold Spirit, the Spirit of Wisdom and … Continue reading Novena to the Holy Spirit
Saint Monica Novena
Novena Begins: August 18th Feast Day: August 27th Patron Saint of wives and abuse victims Day 1 – Saint Monica Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Exemplary Mother of the Great Augustine, You perseveringly pursued your wayward son Not with wild threats But with prayerful cries to heaven. Intercede for all mothers in our day So that … Continue reading Saint Monica Novena
Divine Mercy Novena
Day 1 – Divine Mercy Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Today bring to Me THE SOULS OF PRIESTS AND RELIGIOUS, and immerse them in My unfathomable mercy. It was they who gave Me strength to endure My bitter Passion. Through them as through channels My mercy flows out upon mankind. Most Merciful … Continue reading Divine Mercy Novena
Saint Rita Novena
Day 1 – St. Rita Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. O God, in your infinite tenderness you have been pleased to regard the prayer of your servant Rita, and to grant to her supplication that which is impossible to human foresight, skill, and effort, as rewards for her compassionate love and … Continue reading Saint Rita Novena
St. Colette Novena
Novena Begins: February 25 Feast Day March 6 Patron Saint of Women seeking to conceive, expectant mothers and sick children, against fever Day 1 – St. Colette Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Blessed be the hourin which our Lord Jesus Christ,God and Man was born.Blessed be the Holy Spiritby whom he … Continue reading St. Colette Novena
St. Katharine Drexel Novena
Novena Begins: February 22 Feast Day: March 3 Patron Saint of Philanthropy, Racial Justice Day 1 – St. Katharine Drexel Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Let us pray. All praise and thanks to the Most Blessed Trinity, the Father and Son and Holy Spirit. We honor you when we acclaim all those who share your … Continue reading St. Katharine Drexel Novena
St. David of Wales Novena
Novena Begins: February 20 Feast Day: March 1 Patron Saint of Wales Day 1 – St. David of Wales Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. God our Father, You gave the bishop David to the Welsh Church to uphold the faith and to be an example of Christian perfection. In this changing world … Continue reading St. David of Wales Novena
Novena to Saint Walburga
Novena Begins: February 16 Feast Day: February 25. (May 1) Patron of: Cough sufferers. Famine. Storms at sea. Antwerp, Belgium. Day 1 – Novena to Saint Walburga Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. St. Walburga, by your blessed life of love,God blessed you with the power to heal,to make whole the soul as … Continue reading Novena to Saint Walburga
St. Polycarp Novena
Novena Begins: February 14 Feast Day: February 23 Patron Saint of against earache, dysentery Day 1 – St. Polycarp Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. God of all creation,you gave your bishop Polycarp the privilege of being counted among the saints who gave their lives in faithful witness to the gospel. May his prayers … Continue reading St. Polycarp Novena
Novena of Thanksgiving and Praise to St. Jude
Day 1 – Novena of Thanksgiving and Praise Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. I receive the gifts of God with a grateful spirit. St. Jude, help me to see the blessings that surround me and give me life. I offer you my prayer of thanksgiving. Give me the grace to be forever … Continue reading Novena of Thanksgiving and Praise to St. Jude
St. Agabus Novena
Novena Begins: February 4 Feast Day: February 13 Patron Saint of Fortune Tellers Who is St. Agabus? Some say that Agabus is probably one of the seventy disciples whom the Lord Jesus had sent out according to Luke 10:1-12. While we will delve into this, it is important for us to know that he is recognized as a prophet from Judea. Acts 11: 27-28During this time … Continue reading St. Agabus Novena
Our Lady of Confidence Novena
Novena Begins: February 1 Feast Day: February 9 Day 1 – Our Lady of Confidence Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. O Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, to you we entrust our life. We are your children and in your hands we place all our needs. To you, … Continue reading Our Lady of Confidence Novena
St. Scholastica Novena
Novena Begins: February 1 Feast Day: February 10 Patron Saint of Nuns, Against Storms, Against Lightning, Against Rain Day 1 – St. Scholastica Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. O God, to show us where innocence leads, you made the soul of your virgin Saint Scholastica soar to heaven like a dove … Continue reading St. Scholastica Novena
St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Novena
Novena Begins: February 18 Feast Day: February 27 Patron Saint of Students, Youth, Seminarians Day 1 – St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Lord, you gave Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows a special privilege of entering into the passion of Your Son and into … Continue reading St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Novena
St. Margaret of Cortona Novena
Novena Begins: February 13 Feast Day: February 22 Patron Saint of against temptations, falsely accused people, homeless Day 1 – St. Margaret of Cortona Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. O glorious St. Margaret, you embarked on a life of penance and poverty after you repented of your sins. Jesus touched your heart, and … Continue reading St. Margaret of Cortona Novena
St. Valentine Novena
Novena Begins: February 5 Feastday: February 14 Patron Saint of: Engaged couples, Beekeepers, Fainting, Epilepsy, Happy Marriages, Love, Lovers, Young people. Day 1 – St. Valentine Novena Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. O glorious advocate and protector, St. Valentine, Look with pity upon our wants, hear our prayers, relieve by your intercession the miseries under … Continue reading St. Valentine Novena