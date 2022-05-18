Jesus Through Mary

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”

—Philippians 4:6

O JESUS, through the Immaculate Heart of MARY, I offer You my prayers, works, joys and sufferings of this day in union with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass throughout the world. I offer them for all the intentions of Your Sacred Heart: the salvation of souls, the reparation for sin, and the reunion of all Christians. I offer them for the intentions of our bishops and of all Apostles of Prayer, and in particular for those recommended by our Holy Father this month. Amen.