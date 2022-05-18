Jesus Through Mary

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”
—Philippians 4:6

O JESUS, through the Immaculate Heart of MARY, I offer You my prayers, works, joys and sufferings of this day in union with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass throughout the world. I offer them for all the intentions of Your Sacred Heart: the salvation of souls, the reparation for sin, and the reunion of all Christians. I offer them for the intentions of our bishops and of all Apostles of Prayer, and in particular for those recommended by our Holy Father this month. Amen.

Leave us your comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.