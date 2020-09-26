Rosary Thursday

Luminous Mysteries Prayed on Thursday

Sign of the Cross: In the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, Amen.

The Apostles Creed: I believe in God, the Father Almighty, Creator of Heaven and earth; and in Jesus Christ, His only Son Our Lord,

Who was conceived by the Holy Spirit, born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended into Hell; the third day He rose again from the dead; He ascended into Heaven, and sitteth at the right hand of God, the Father almighty; from thence He shall come to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy Catholic Church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body and life everlasting. Amen.

Our Father , Who art in heaven, Hallowed be Thy Name. Thy Kingdom come. Thy Will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. Amen.

3 times: Hail Mary full of Grace, the Lord is with thee. Blessed are thou among women and blessed is the fruit of thy womb Jesus. Holy Mary Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death Amen.

Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end.

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

1) THE BAPTISM: Jesus asks John The Baptist to baptize Him.

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus…

2) WEDDING AT CANA: Jesus changed water into wine at the wedding of Cana

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus…

3) PROCLAMATION OF THE KINGDOM: Jesus starts to preach and did so for 3 years.

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus…

4) TRANSFIGURATION: Jesus transformed into dazzling light in front of the Apostles Peter, John and James.

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus…

5) INSTITUTION OF THE EUCHARIST: Jesus instructed us to share the bread and wine in memory of Him.

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus…

Hail, holy Queen, Mother of Mercy! Our life, our sweetness, and our hope! To thee do we cry, poor banished children of Eve, to thee do we send up our sighs, mourning and weeping in this valley, of tears. Turn, then, most gracious advocate, thine eyes of mercy toward us; and after this our exile show unto us the blessed fruit of thy womb Jesus; O clement, O loving, O sweet virgin Mary.

Pray for us, O holy Mother of God That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Memorare: Remember O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thine intercession was left unaided.

Inspired with this confidence, I fly unto thee O virgin of virgins and mother.

To thee do I come. Before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful.

O mother of the world incarnate, despise not my petitions but in thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.

Final Prayer: Let us pray. O God, whose only begotten Son, by His life, death, and resurrection, has purchased for us the rewards of eternal life, grant, we beseech Thee, that meditating upon these mysteries of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary, we may imitate what they contain and obtain what they promise, through the same Christ Our Lord. Amen.

Sign of the Cross: In the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, Amen.