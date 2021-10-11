Bible Trivia

#1. How many sacraments does the Roman Catholic Church have?

#2. In the stations of the cross, how many times did Jesus fall?

#3. According to the Catholic Church, in what year was it founded?

#4. Who is revered as the first Pope?

#5. The Catholic Church says that of all the virtues, one is the most excellent one. Which one is it?

#6. According to Catholic tradition, who founded the Catholic Church?

#7. Which Pope started the Second Vatican Council?

