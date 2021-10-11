Bible TriviaIn the stations of the cross, how many times did Jesus fall? Spread the Love #1. How many sacraments does the Roman Catholic Church have? 10 10 12 12 7 7 5 5 #2. In the stations of the cross, how many times did Jesus fall? 2 2 3 3 1 1 5 5 #3. According to the Catholic Church, in what year was it founded? approximately 33 A.D. approximately 33 A.D. approximately 30 A.D. approximately 30 A.D. approximately 37 A.D. approximately 37 A.D. approximately 70 A.D. approximately 70 A.D. #4. Who is revered as the first Pope? St. Paul St. Paul St. Peter St. Peter St. John St. John Saint Anacletus Saint Anacletus #5. The Catholic Church says that of all the virtues, one is the most excellent one. Which one is it? Faith Faith Love Love Hope Hope Charity Charity #6. According to Catholic tradition, who founded the Catholic Church? St. Peter St. Peter Jesus Christ Jesus Christ St. Paul St. Paul Mother Mary Mother Mary #7. Which Pope started the Second Vatican Council? Pope Pius V Pope Pius V Pope John XXIII Pope John XXIII Pope Pius X Pope Pius X Pope Benedict XVI Pope Benedict XVI See Result Results - Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related