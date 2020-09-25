Day 1 – Novena For the Dead

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Leader:

Lord our God, receive our supplications,

prayers and mortifications and sighs

in suffrage for the holy souls for whom we make this novena;

and we pray that by the motherly love

bestowed on you by your most holy Mother,

when she followed you on the way of sorrow up to Mount Calvary,

and grant what we ask of you in this novena

for your greater honour and glory.

All: Amen.

Leader: Jesus, through your blood on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the blow you received on your sacred face,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the cruel scourging you endured,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the crown of thorns that pierced your head,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your carrying of the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your face covered with blood which you allowed to be imprinted on the veil of Veronica,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your garments which were cruely removed from your wounded body,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your holy body nailed on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your side pierced with a lance and from which flowed blood and water.

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Like this: Like Loading...