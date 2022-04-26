Three Day Miracle Prayer To Our Lady

(This prayer is never known to fail and is to be said for 3 consecutive days.)

Oh most beautiful flower of Mount Carmel, fruitful vine, splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity.

O Star of the Sea, help me and show me here you are my mother.

Oh Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, i humbly beseech Thee from the bottom of my heart to secure me in my necessity.

(Make your request)

There are none that can withstand your power.

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to Thee.

(repeat three times)

Holy Mary, I place this cause in Your hands.

(repeat three times)

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home