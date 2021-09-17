Bible Trivia

What Pope was responsible for sending the first Crusaders to the Holy Land?

#1. When did the first Crusade start?

#2. What Pope was responsible for sending the first Crusaders to the Holy Land?

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

