Bible TriviaWhat Pope was responsible for sending the first Crusaders to the Holy Land? Spread the Love #1. When did the first Crusade start? 1055 1055 1095 1095 1112 1112 1143 1143 #2. What Pope was responsible for sending the first Crusaders to the Holy Land? Urban II Urban II Innocent III Innocent III Boniface VIII Boniface VIII Honorius III Honorius III See Result Results Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related