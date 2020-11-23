St. Andrew Advent Novena The St. Andrew Christmas novena is traditionally recited 15 times per day starting on November 30th and going through Christmas Day on December 25th.

Day 1 – St. Andrew Advent Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Hail and blessed be the hour and moment

In which the Son of God was born

Of the most pure Virgin Mary,

at midnight, in Bethlehem,

in the piercing cold.

In that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee,

O my God,

to hear my prayer and grant my desires,

(Mention your request here…)

through the merits of Our Savior Jesus Christ,

and of His Blessed Mother.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

