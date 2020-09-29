Day 1 – Our Lady of Victory Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, have mercy on us,Christ, have mercy on us,Christ, hear us,Christ, graciously hear us.God, the Father of Heaven, Have mercy on us.God, the Son, Redeemer of the world, Have mercy on us.God, the Holy Spirit, Have mercy on us.Holy Trinity, One God, Have mercy on us. The response for the following greetings is Pray for us. Our Lady of Victory,Victorious daughter of the Father,Victorious Mother of the Son,Victorious Spouse of the Holy Spirit,Victorious servant of the Holy Trinity Victorious in your Immaculate Conception,Victorious in crushing the serpent’s head,Victorious over all the children of Adam,Victorious over all enemies,Victorious in your response to the Angel Gabriel,Victorious in your wedding to St. Joseph,Victorious in the birth of Christ,Victorious in the flight to Egypt, Victorious in your exile, Victorious in your home at Nazareth,Victorious in finding Christ in the temple,Victorious in the mission of your Son,Victorious in His passion and death,Victorious in His Resurrection and Ascension,Victorious in the Coming of the Holy Spirit,Victorious in your sorrows and joys,Victorious in your glorious Assumption,Victorious in the angels who remained faithful,Victorious in the happiness of the saints,Victorious in the message of the prophets,Victorious in the testimony of the patriarchs,Victorious in the zeal of the apostles,Victorious in the witness of the evangelists,Victorious in the wisdom of the doctors,Victorious in the deeds of the confessors, Victorious in the triumph of all holy women,Victorious in the faithfulness of the martyrs,Victorious in your powerful intercession,Victorious under your many titles,Victorious at the moment of death, Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, Spare us, Lord.Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, Hear us, Lord.Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, Have mercy, Lord.Pray for us, blessed Lady of Victory.That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

The Novena Prayer Let us pray:

Our Lady of Victory, we have unshaken confidence in your influence with your Son, our Lord, Jesus Christ. Humbly we ask your intercession for all of us associated under your title, Our Lady of Victory. We beg your powerful assistance also for our own personal needs.

(Mention your request here…)

In your maternal kindness please ask Jesus to forgive all our sins and failings, and to secure His blessings for us and for all the works of charity dedicated to your name. We implore you to obtain for us the grace of sharing Christ’s victory and yours, forever in the life that knows no ending. May we join you there to praise forever the Father, His Son, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit, one God, for all the ages to come. Amen. Salve Regina (Hail Holy Queen)

Let us pray:

Hail Holy Queen, Mother of Mercy, our life, our sweetness, and our hope.To Thee do we cry, poor banished children of Eve. To Thee do we send up our sighs, mourning and weeping in this valley of tears.Turn, then, most gracious advocate, thine eyes of mercy toward us.And after this, our exile, show unto us the blessed fruit of Thy womb, Jesus. O clement, O loving, O sweet Virgin Mary,Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God:That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:The Memorare

Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that any one who fled to Thy protection, implored Thy help, and sought Thy intercession, was left unaided. Inspired with this confidence, I fly unto Thee, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother. To Thee I come; before Thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate! despise not my petitions, but in Thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.

All this we ask of The Father in the name of Mary’s Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ who lives and reigns with Him and the Holy Spirit forever and ever. Amen. Prayer To Our Lady of Victory

Let us pray:

O Victorious Lady! Thou who has ever such powerful influence with Thy Divine Son, in conquering the hardest of hearts, intercede for those for whom we pray, that their hearts being softened by the rays of Divine Grace, they may return to the unity of the true Faith, through Christ, our Lord.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

