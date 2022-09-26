Prayer to Our Mother of Good Success

Soul of Mary, sanctify me,

Body of Mary, purify me,

Heart of Mary, inflame me,

Sorrow of Mary, comfort me,

Tears of Mary, console me,

O Sweet Mary, hear me.

With thy benign eyes, look on me,

Through thy holy steps, guide me,

To thy Divine Son, pray for me,

Pardon for my sins, achieve for me,

Devotion to your holy Rosary, infuse in me,

Love for God and my fellow man, grant me,

Permit me not to ever be separated from thee.

In the hour of my death, comfort me,

From my enemies, defend me,

With the shield of thy holy name, protect me,

With thy mantle, cover me,

In the fatal instant of my agony, assist me,

From dying in sin, free me,

Into the arms of Jesus, deliver me,

To the eternal mansion, bring me,

So that, with the angels and saints

I can praise thee forever and ever, Amen.

From a holy card distributed by the Convent of the Conceptionist Sisters in Quito.

[With ecclesiastical approval]