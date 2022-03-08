The Rosary of the Holy Wounds of Our Lord Jesus Christ

Holy Wounds Rosary chaplet -Sister Mary Martha Chambon

Using the normal Rosary beads

On the crucifix and first three beads:

O Jesus, Divine Redeemer,

be merciful to us and to the whole world.

Amen.

Strong God, Holy God, Immortal God,

have mercy on us and on the whole world.

Amen

Grace and Mercy, O my Jesus, during present dangers;

cover us with Your Precious Blood.

Amen.

Eternal Father, grant us mercy through the Blood of Jesus Christ, Your only Son;

grant us mercy we beseech You.

Amen, Amen, Amen.

The following prayers, composed by Our Lord, are to be said using the Marian Rosary:

On the large beads (The “Our Father” beads):

Eternal Father,

I offer You the Wounds of Our Lord, Jesus Christ,

to heal the wounds of our souls.

On the small beads (The “Hail Mary” beads):

My Jesus, pardon and mercy,

through the merits of Your Holy Wounds.

Finish by repeating three times:

Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Wounds of Our Lord Jesus Christ to heal the Wounds of our souls.

The devotion to the Holy Wounds and the following promises were revealed by Our Lord Jesus to Sr. Mary Martha Chambon (1841-1907) of the Monastery of the Visitation of Chambery. The cause for her beatification was introduced in 1937.

Promises of Our Lord for Those Who Practice this Devotion: