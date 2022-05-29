I AM CATHOLIC

I am Catholic, not because of the Pope.

I am Catholic not because of the Cardinals.

I am Catholic not because of her priests, deacons or religious.

I am Catholic not because of her selfless missionaries.

I am Catholic not because of monks, nuns or her seminarians.

I am Catholic not because of her courageous lay faithful.

I am Catholic not because it is the longest institution ever in the history of humanity.

I am Catholic not because it is the number one altruistic charity institution ever in the history of mankind.

I am Catholic not because it is the Mother Church.

I am Catholic not because of her solemn music at her different liturgies.

I am Catholic not because of her wonderful histories in shaping mankind out of darkness into civilization.

I am Catholic not because of her colorful lectors, cantors, choirs, acolytes etc.

I am Catholic not because of her beautiful basilicas, churches, seminaries, hospitals, monasteries, schools, orphanages etc.

Why then am I a Catholic?

“I am Catholic because it was the only Church truly founded by Jesus Christ our Blessed Lord (any other church has human foundation).

“I am Catholic because it is Apostolic, Universal, Catholic and Holy”.

“I am Catholic because it is guided by the learnt Magisterium through the Holy Scripture with the Holy Spirit”.

“I am Catholic because there is power in the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary ,the Saints and the Angels of God”.

“I am Catholic because there is the Forgiveness of sins, the communion of saints, the resurrection of the dead and the life eternal”…

Long Live the Catholic Church