Novena Begins: September 6

Feast Day: September 15

Day 1 – Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O sorrowful Mother, I turn to you in total trust. You suffered the sharpest pains in life, watching your Son die upon the Cross, and yet you remained by Him to the end.



Look with favor upon me, a poor sinner, and obtain for me from your Son all the graces I need to endure the sufferings God allows me to face.

Daily Prayer

On the Cross her Son was dying.

Mary stood beneath Him crying,

Sharing in His saving cross.

As He hangs, her soul is grieving,

and a sword her heart is cleaving

and she weeps the bitter loss.

O Mother of Sorrows, through thy First Sorrow, the Prophecy of Holy Simeon, intercede for me with the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and grant me the favor I implore

(mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Day 3 – Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Day 4 – Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Day 5 – Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Day 6 – Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Day 7 – Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Day 8 – Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Day 9 – Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

