Bible Trivia

#1. Who was Abraham's first son?
Isaac
Ishmael
Zimran
Shuah

#2. How many times did Noah send out a dove from the ark?
2
3
5
1

#3. What number is often used in the Bible to symbolize a long time, or the fullness of time?
12
10
40
1000

#4. How many New Testament epistles are attributed to St. Paul?
17
13
12
10

#5. Who committed the first murder in the Bible?
Cain
Moses
Adam
Hebel