Bible Trivia

Who committed the first murder in the bible?

Spread the Love

Results

-
Spread the Love
Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

Spread the Love
Nicola

Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

Share your score!
Tweet your score!

#1. Who was Abraham’s first son?

#2. How many times did Noah send out a dove from the ark?

#3. What number is often used in the Bible to symbolize a long time, or the fullness of time?

#4. How many New Testament epistles are attributed to St. Paul?

#5. Who committed the first murder in the Bible?

See Result
Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home