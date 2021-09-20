Bible Trivia, UncategorizedWhat Is The Last Word Of The Bible? Spread the Love #1. What Is The Last Word Of The Bible? End End Amen Amen Jesus Jesus Holy Holy #2. The Total Number Of Years The Israelite Spent In Captivity Is? 430 430 450 450 600 600 400 400 #3. How Many Plagues Did God Send On Egypt? 7 7 9 9 10 10 12 12 #4. How Many Days Did God Take To Create The World? 6 6 7 7 5 5 4 4 #5. At What Age Did Moses Die? 100 100 90 90 120 120 140 140 See Result Results - Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related