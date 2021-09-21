Bible Trivia

What percent of the population of Israel is Christian?

#1. What percent of the population of Israel is Christian?

#2. Tradition tells us that the transfiguration took place on:

#3. Bethlehem means:

#4. The oldest complete church in Christendom is:

#5. Where did Jesus walk on water?

