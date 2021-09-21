Bible TriviaWhat percent of the population of Israel is Christian? Spread the Love #1. What percent of the population of Israel is Christian? 5% 5% 2% 2% 10% 10% 7% 7% #2. Tradition tells us that the transfiguration took place on: Mount Sinai Mount Sinai Mount Tabor Mount Tabor Mount Hermon Mount Hermon Mount Gilboa Mount Gilboa #3. Bethlehem means: City of David City of David House of Bread House of Bread Town of Peace Town of Peace City of the Star City of the Star #4. The oldest complete church in Christendom is: Church of the Annunciation Church of the Annunciation Saint Peter Church Saint Peter Church Church of the Nativity Church of the Nativity Church of the Holy Sepulchre Church of the Holy Sepulchre #5. Where did Jesus walk on water? The Jordan River The Jordan River dead Sea dead Sea Sea of Galilee Sea of Galilee The Red Sea The Red Sea See Result Results - Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related