January

Infant of Praque Novena
Novena Begins: January 5
Feast Day: January 14
Patron Saint of financial distress

﻿

St. Joseph Vaz
Novena Begins: January 7
Feast Day: January 16
Patron Saint of Sri Lanka

﻿

St. Sebastian Novena
Novena Begins: January 11
Feast Day: January 20
Patron Saint of soldiers, athletes, and those who desire a saintly

﻿

St. Agnes Novena
Novena Begins: January 12
Feast Day: January 21
Patron Saint of young girls, chastity, and the children of Mary

﻿

St. Marianne Cope
Novena Begins: January 14
Feast Day: January 23
Patron Saint of Lepers

﻿

St. Francis de Sales
Novena Begins: January 15
Feast Day: January 24
Patron Saint of deaf, Catholic writers, Catholic press

﻿

St. Paul the Apostle
Novena Begins: January 16
Feast Day: January 25
Patron Saint of gentile Christians,
missions, theologians

﻿

St. Titus Novena
Novena Begins: January 17
Feast Day: January 26
Patron Saint of Crete

﻿

St. Timothy Novena
Novena Begins: January 17
Feast Day: January 26
Patron Saint of stomach issues

﻿

St. Angela Merici
Novena Begins: January 18
Feast Day: January 27
Patron Saint of the Sick, Loss of Parents

﻿

St. Thomas Aquinas Novena
Novena Begins: January 19
Feast Day: January 28
Patron Saint of students

﻿

St. John Bosco
Novena Begins: January 22
Feast Day: January 31
Patron Saint of boys, young editors

﻿

St. Brigid of Ireland
Novena Begins: January 23
Feast Day: February 1
Patron Saint of Ireland, poor, sick

﻿

Our Lady of Good Success
Novena Begins: January 24
Feast Day: February 2
Patron Saint of Good Success, help and guidance

﻿

St. Blaise Novena
Novena Begins: January 25
Feast Day: February 3
Patron Saint of physicians, wild animals, sick cattle and of those with throat maladies

﻿

Our Lady of Hope Novena
Novena Begins: January 25
Feast Day: February 2
Patron of Pontmain, France, hope

﻿

St. Agatha Novena
Novena Begins: January 27
Feast Day: February 5
Patron Saint of rape victims, breast cancer patients, wet nurses

﻿

St. Josephine Bakhita 
Novena Begins: January 30
Feast Day: February 8
Patron Saint of victims, and human trafficking

﻿

St. Apollonia Novena
Novena Begins: January 31
Feast Day: February 9
Patron Saint of Dentists, Toothache

February

St. Scholastica Novena
Novena Begins: February 1
Feast Day: February 10
Patron Saint of Nuns, Against Storms, Against Lightning, Against Rain 

﻿

Our Lady of Confidence
Novena Begins: February 1
Feast Day: February 9

﻿

Our Lady of Lourdes Novena
Novena Begins: February 2
Feast Day: February 11
Patron Saint of bodily ills

﻿

St. Agabus Novena
Novena Begins: February 4
Feast Day: February 13
Patron Saint of Fortune Tellers

﻿

St. Valentine Novena
Novena Begins: February 5
Feast Day: February 14
Patron Saint of love, happy marriages

﻿

St. Claude de la Colombiere Novena
Novena Begins: February 6
Feast Day: February 15
Patron Saint of Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

﻿

St. Peter Damian
Novena Begins: February 12
Feast Day: February 21
Patron Saint of Traceurs, Freerunners

﻿

St. Margaret of Cortona
Novena Begins: February 13
Feast Day: February 22
Patron Saint of against temptations, falsely accused people, homeless

﻿

St. Polycarp Novena
Novena Begins: February 14
Feast Day: February 23
Patron Saint of against earache, dysentery

﻿

Saint Walburga Novena
Novena Begins: February 16
Feast Day: February 25
Patron Saint of Cough sufferers. Famine. Storms at sea. Antwerp, Belgium.

﻿

Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows
Novena Begins: February 18
Feast Day: February 27
Patron Saint of Students, Youth, Seminarians

﻿

St. David of Wales
Novena Begins: February 20
Feast Day: March 1
Patron Saint of Wales

﻿

St. Katharine Drexel
Novena Begins: February 22
Feast Day: March 3
Patron Saint of Philanthropy, Racial Justice

﻿

St. Colette Novena
Novena Begins: February 25
Feast Day: March 6
Patron Saint of Women seeking to conceive, expectant mothers and sick children, against fever

﻿

Novena To Saints Perpetua and Felicity
Novena Begins: February 26
Feast Day: March 7
Patron Saint of mothers, expectant mothers, ranchers and butchers

﻿

St. John of God
Novena Begins: February 28
Feast Day: March 8
Patron Saint of heart problem, alcoholics, hospitals, and the dying

March

Novena of Grace
Novena Begins: March 4 or November 25
Feast Day: March 12 or December 3
Attributed to Father Marcello Mastrilli,
S.J. (17th century)

﻿

St. Patrick Novena
Novena Begins: March 8
Feast Day: March 17
Patron Saint of Ireland, engineers

﻿

St. Cyril of Jerusalem
Novena Begins: March 9
Feast Day: March 18
Patron Saint of Catechists

﻿

St. Joseph Novena
Novena Begins: March 10
Feast Day: March 19
Patron Saint of workers

﻿

Annunciation Novena
Novena Begins: March 16
Feast Day: March 25
The prayer helps to enter into the spirit of the obedience 

﻿

St. Isidore of Seville
Novena Begins: March 26
Feast Day: April 4
Patron Saint of the Internet,
and computer users

﻿

St. Vincent Ferrer
Novena Begins: March 27
Feast Day: April 5
Patron Saint of builders, preachers

April

St. Gemma Galgani Novena
Novena Begins: April 2
Feast Day: April 11
Patron Saint of Students, Pharmacists, Paratroopers and Parachutists, loss of parents, those suffering back injury or back pain.
Saint Teresa of Los Andes Novena
Novena Begins: April 3
Feast Day: April 12
Patron Saint of Against disease, Against illness, Young people, Santiago, Los Andes
St. Bernadette Novena
Novena Begins: April 7
Feast Day: April 16
Patron Saint of illness, poverty, and Lourdes, France
St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena
Novena Begins: April 8
Feast Day: April 17
Patron Saint of Unmarried men (bachelors), rejects, mental illness, mentally ill people, insanity, beggars, hobos, the homeless
St. Anselm of Canterbury
Novena Begins: April 12
Feast Day: April 21
St. George Novena
Novena Begins: April 14
Feast Day: April 23
Patron Saint of England, and Catalonia
St. Zita Novena
Novena Begins: April 18
Feast Day: April 27
Patron Saint of Domestic Servants and Bakers
Our Lady of Montserrat 
Novena Begins: April 18
Feast Day: April 27
Patron Saint of Catalonia
St. Gianna Beretta Novena
Novena Begins: April 19
Feast Day: April 28
Patron Saint of mothers, physicians,
and unborn children
St. Louis de Montfrot Novena
Novena Begins: April 19
Feast Day: April 28
Patron Saint of public speaking, writers,
education, and illness
St. Peter Chanel Novena
Novena Begins: April 19
Feast Day: April 28
Patron Saint of Oceania
St. Catherine of Siena Novena
Novena Begins: April 20
Feast Day: April 29
Patron Saint of fire protection, Italy, nursing services, activism
Our Lady of Africa Novena
Novena Begins: April 21
Feast Day: April 30
Patron Saint of Africa
Pope Saint Pius V Novena
Novena Begins: April 21
Feast Day: April 30
Patron Saint of Italy, Malta
St. Peregrine Novena
Novena Begins: April 22
Novena Feast day: May 1
Patron Saint of cancer patients
St. Athanasius Novena
Novena Begins: April 23
Feast Day: May 2
Patron Saint of Theologians,
and Faithful Orthodox and Roman Catholic Christians
Saints Philip and James Novena
Novena Begins: April 24
Feast Day: May 3
Patron Saints of Uruguay
St. Dominic Savio Novena
Novena Begins: April 27
Feast Day: May 6
Patron Saint of choirboys, the falsely accused, purity
Our Lady of Pompeii
Novena Begins: April 30
Feast Day: May 8 / October 7

May

St. Damien of Molokai Novena
Novena Begins: May 1
Feast Day: May 10
Patron Saint of People Suffering from Leprosy.

﻿

St. John of Avila Novena
Novena Begins: May 1
Feast Day: May 10
Patron saint of Andalusia, Spain, Spanish secular clergy

﻿

St. Leopoldo Mandic Novena
Novena Begins: May 3
Feast Day: May 12
Patron Saint of Cancer sufferers, Confession

﻿

Our Lady of Fatima Novena
Novena Begins: May 4
Feast Day: May 13
Patron Saint of Roman Catholic Diocese, Leiria Fatima, and East Timor

﻿

St. Matthias Novena
Novena Begins: May 5
Feast Day: May 14
Patron Saint of alcoholics, Carpenters, Tailors, Hope

﻿

St. Dymphna Novena
Novena Begins: May 6
Feast Day: May 15
Patron Saint of mental illness, epilepsy, and incent victims

﻿

St. Isidore The Farmer Novena
Novena Begins: May 6
Feast Day: May 15
Patron Saint of National Rural Conference in the United States

﻿

Our Lady of China Novena
Feast Day: The Second Sunday of May

﻿

St. Brendan Novena
Novena Begins: May 7
Feast Day: May 16
Patron Saint Roman Catholic Diocese of Clonfert, Journeys and Voyages.

﻿

St. Paschal Baylon Novena
Novena Begins: May 8
Feast Day: May 17
Patron Saint of Eucharistic congresses, sadness

﻿

Pope Saint John I
Novena Begins: May 9
Feast Day: May 18

﻿

Pope St. Celestine V, Novena
Novena Begins: May 10
Feast Day: May 19
Patron Saint of Bookbinders, Aquila, Urbino, Molise, Sant’Angelo Limosano

﻿

Saint Bernardine of Siena Novena
Novena Begins: May 11
Feast Day: May 20
Patron Saint of Advertisers; advertising; Aquila, Italy; chest problems, gambling addicts.

﻿

St. Cristóbal Magallanes Novena
Novena Begins: May 12
Feast Day: May 21

﻿

Novena to St. Crispin of Viterbo
Novena Begins: May 12
Feast Day: May 21

﻿

St. Rita Novena
Novena Begins: May 13
Feast Day: May 22
Patron Saint of impossible causes, sickness,
wounds, and marital problems

﻿

Novena to the Holy Spirit
Friday after Ascension Thursday
Feast Day: On Pentecost

﻿

Saint John Baptist De Rossi
Novena Begins: May 14
Feast Day: May 23
Patron Saint of Voltaggio, sick, poor, homeless

﻿

Mary Help of Christians
Novena Begins: May 15
Feast Day: May 24
Patron Saint of Christians

﻿

Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Novena
Novena Begins: May 16
Feast Day: May 25
Patron Saint of the Sick

﻿

Novena to Saint Gregory VII, Pope
Novena Begins: May 16
Feast Day: May 25
Patron Saint of Diocese of Sovana

﻿

St. Philip Neri Novena
Novena Begins: May 17
Feast Day: May 26
Patron Saint of Rome, joy, US forces

﻿

Novena To Saint Augustine of Canterbury
Novena Begins: May 18
Feast Day: May 27
Patron Saint of England, Sick

﻿

Saint Bede the Venerable Novena
Novena Begins: May 18
Feast Day: May 27
Patron Saint of Catholic Schools, England, English writers and historians

﻿

Novena To Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat
Novena Begins: May 20
Feast Day: May 29
Patron Saint of school girls

﻿

St. Joan of Arc Novena
Novena Begins: May 21
Feast Day: May 30
Patron Saint of France, rape victims, women in military

﻿

St. Paschasius Radbertus Novena
Novena Begins: May 22
Feast Day: May 31

﻿

Saint Boniface Novena
Novena Begins: May 27
Feast Day: June 5
Patron Saint of Germany

﻿

St. Columba Novena
Novena Begins: May 31
Feast Day: June 9
Patron Saint of Derry, Poets, Ireland, Scotland, Floods

﻿

St. Ephrem the Syrian Novena
Novena Begins: May 31
Feast Day: June 9
Patron Saint of Spiritual Directors, Spiritual Leaders

June

Saint Barnabas Novena
Novena Begins: June 2
Feast Day: June 11
Patron Saint of Cyprus, Antioch, against hailstorms, invoked as peacemaker

﻿

Sacred Heart of Jesus Novena
Novena Begins: June
Feast day: 19 days after Pentecost
Traditional Novena to the Sacred Heart of Jesus (Miracle Prayer)

﻿

St. Anthony of Padua
Novena Begins: June 4
Feast Day: June 13
Patron Saint of the poor, lost things, lost souls, oppressed people,lost people

﻿

St. Alice of Schaerbeek Novena
Novena Begins: June 6
Feast Day: June 15
Patron Saint of of The Blind, the Paralyzed

﻿

Holy spirit Novena
Novena Begins: 10 days before Pentecost
Feast Day: On Pentecost
The Seven gifts of the Holy spirit

﻿

St. John Francis Regis Novena
Novena Begins: June 7
Feast Day: June 16
Patron Saint of Regis University, lacemakers, Poor, Sick, Regis High School (New York)

﻿

St. Elizabeth of Schonau Novena
Novena Begins: June 9
Feast Day: June 18
Patron Saint against temptations

﻿

Saint Juliana Falconieri Novena
Novena Begins: June 10
Feast Day: June 19
Patron Saint of bodily ills, sick people, sickness

﻿

17 Irish Martyrs Novena Prayer
Novena Begins: June 11
Feast Day: June 20
Beatified: September 27, 1992 by Pope John Paul II

﻿

St. Thomas More
Novena Begins: June 13
Feast Day: June 22
Patron Saint of difficult marriages, lawyer, statesmen and politicians, adopted children.

﻿

Saint John Fisher Novena
Novena Begins: June 13
Feast Day: June 22
Patron Saint of Diocese of Rochester

﻿

Saint Joseph Cafasso
Novena Begins: June 14
Feast Day: June 23
Patron Saint of prison chaplains, captives, imprisoned people and prisoners

﻿

Corpus Christi Novena
Novena Begins: June 14
Feast Day: June 23
O Lord Jesus Christ, you who given us your body and blood

﻿

 St. John the Baptist
Novena Begins: June 15
Feast Day: June 24
Patron Saint of Baptism, conversion, monks, Jordan, Puerto Rico, and many other places.

﻿

St. Prosper of Aquitaine Novena
Novena Begins: June 16
Feast Day: June 25
Patron Saint of Italy

﻿

St. Josemaria Novena
Novena Begins: June 17
Feast Day: June 26
Patron Saint of the Ordinary – Opus Dei

﻿

Mother of Perpetual Help 
Novena Begins: June 18
Feast Day: June 27
Mother of Perpetual Help, Pray for us!

﻿

St. Cyril of Alexandria Novena
Novena Begins: June 18
Feast Day: June 27
Patron Saint of young women, youth rape victims, poverty, purity

﻿

St. Vincenza Gerosa Novena
Novena Begins: June 19
Feast Day: June 28
Patron of sisters of charity of Saints Bartolomea Capitanio and Vincenza Gerosa (SCCG)

﻿

Novena to St. Peter
Novena Begins: June 20
Feast Day: June 29
Patron Saint of fishermen, net makers, and ship builders

﻿

St. Junipero Serra
Novena Begins: June 22
Feast Day: July 1
Patron Saint of Vocations

﻿

St. Oliver Plunkett
Novena Begins: June 22
Feast Day: July 1
Patron Saint of Peace and Reconciliation in Ireland

﻿

St. Thomas the Apostle
Novena Begins: June 24
Feast Day: July 3
Patron Saint of architects, and against doubt

﻿

Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Novena Prayer
Novena Begins: June 25
Feast day: July 4
Patron Saint of students, young Catholics, mountaineers, youth groups

﻿

Saint Elizabeth of Portugal Novena Prayers
Novena Begins: June 25
Feast day: July 4
Patron Saint of the Third Order of St. Francis

﻿

Our Lady of Consolation
Novena Begins: June 26
Feast Day: July 5

﻿

St. Maria Goretti
Novena Begins: June 28
Feast Day: July 6
Patron Saint of young women, youth rape victims, poverty, purity

﻿

St. Veronica Giuliani
Novena Begins: June 30
Feast Day: July 9
Patron Saint of Photography, Poor, Sick

July

St. Benedict Novena
Novena Begins: July 2
Feast Day: July 11
Patron of Students and Europe, Kidney Disease, Poisoning
St. Silas Novena
Novena Begins: July 4
Feast Day: July 13
Patron Saint of Macedonia
St. Kateri Tekakwitha
Novena Begins: July 5
Feast Day: July 14
Patron Saint of environment and ecology
St. Bonaventure Novena
Novena Begins: July 6
Feast Day: July 15
Patron Saint of Bowel Disorder,
Doctor of the Church
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Novena Begins: July 7
Feast Day: July 16
Patron Saint of Chile, Haifa, South America
St. Camillus De Lellis
Novena Begins: July 9
Feast Day: July 18
Patron Saint of the Sick, Nurses, Hospitals
St. Mary Magdalene
Novena Begins: July 13
Feast Day: July 22
Patron Saint of women, converts, glove makers
St. Bridget Novena
Novena Begins: July 14
Feast Day: July 23
Patron Saint of Europe
St. Charbel Novena
Novena Begins: July 15
Feast Day: July 24
Patron Saint of Lebanon. sickness
St. Christopher Novena
Novena Begins: July 16
Feast Day: July 25
Patron Saint of travelers, holy death, epilepsy, storms and toothache
St. James The Greater
Novena Begins: July 16
Feast Day: July 25
Patron Saint of Spain and Pilgrims
St. Anne Novena
Novena Begins: July 17
Feast Day: July 26
Patron Saint of unmarried women, mothers, housewives
St. Martha Novena
Novena Begins: July 20
Feast Day: July 29
Patron Saint of servents, housewives, single laywomen
Blessed Solanus Casey
Novena Begins: July 21
Feast Day: July 30
Patron Saint of Apparent failure and Setbacks. 
St. Ignatius of Loyola 
Novena Begins: July 22
Feast Day: July 31
Patron Saint of Military Ordinariate of the Philippines, Society of Jesus, soldiers, Educators and Education.
St. Alphonsus Liguori
Novena Begins: July 24
Feast Day: August 2
Patron Saint of confessors, vocations, pagani
St. John Vianney
Novena Begins: July 26
Feast Day: August 4
Patron Saint of parish priests
Novena For Priests
Novena Begins: July 26
Feast Day: August 4
St. Cajetan Novena
Novena Begins: July 28
Feast Day: August 7
Patron Saint of the poor, job seekers
St. Dominic Novena
Novena Begins: July 30
Feast Day: August 8
Patron Saint of Astronomers, astronomy; Dominican Republic, falsely accused people.
St. Mary Mackillop Novena
Novena Begins: July 30
Feast Day: August 8
Patron Saint of Australia, Brisbane, Knights of the Southern Cross

August

St. Lawrence Novena
Novena Begins: August 1
Feast Day: August 10
Patron Saint of Rome, chefs, poor
St. Clare of Assisi Novena
Novena Begins: August 2
Feast Day: August 11
Patron Saint of eye disease, television, laundry
St. Philomena Novena
Novena Begins: August 2
Feast Day: August 11
Patron Saint of Babies, youth Infants, priests, lost causes, sterility, virgins
St. Maximilian Kolbe 
Novena Begins: August 5
Feast Day: August 14
Patron Saint of drug addicts, prisoners, families, and the pro – life movement
Novena to Blessed Michael Mcgivney
Novena Begins: August 5
Feast Day: August 14
The Founder of Knights of Columbus
Assumption Novena
Novena Begins: August 6
Feast Day: August 15
Mary, Queen Assumed into heaven
St. Roch Novena
Novena Begins: August 7
Feast Day: August 16
Patron Saint of Italy, Plaque, Cholera, Knee Problems, Dogs, Falsely Accused
St. Helena Novena
Novena Begins: August 9
Feast Day: August 18
Patron Saint of difficult marriages, divorced people, of new discoveries
St. Bernard of Clairvaux
Novena Begins: August 11
Feast Day: August 20
Patron Saint of Cistercians, Beekeepers, Candlemakers
Our Lady of Knock
Novena Begins: August 12
Feast Day: August 21
May the queen of Ireland protect and inspire all those traveling to the international event focused on the family
Immaculate Heart of Mary
Novena Begins: August 13
Feast Day: August 22
O Immaculate heart of Mary, full of goodness show your love towards us
Novena to St. Louis IX, King of France
Novena Begins: August 16
Feast Day: August 25
Patron Saint of Third Order of St. Francis, France, French monarchy; hairdressers
Our Lady of Czestochowa
Novena Begins: August 17
Feast Day: August 26
Patron Saint of Poland
St. Mary of Jesus Crucified
Novena Begins: August 17
Feast Day: August 26
Patron Saint of peace
St. Monica Novena
Novena Begins: August 18
Feast Day: August 27
Patron Saint of Patron Saint of Married women; Difficult marriages; disappointing children; victims of adultery or unfaithfulness…
St. Augustine Novena
Novena Begins: August 19
Feast Day: August 28
Patron Saint of brewers, printers, theologians
St. Rose of Lima
Novena Begins: August 21
Feast Day: August 30
Patron Saint of Against Vanity; Latin America, Peru; Philippines People Ridiculed or misunderstood for their piety.
St. Gregory the Great
Novena Begins: August 25
Feast Day: September 3
Patron Saint of musicians, singers, students, and teachers
St. Rosalia Novena
Novena Begins: August 26
Feast Day: September 4
Patron Saint of Palermo in Italy
St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta
Novena Begins: August 27
Feast Day: September 5
Patron Saint of poor, sick, youth day
Nativity of Mary Novena
Novena Begins: August 30
Feast Day: September 8
Our Lady of Good Health
Novena Begins: August 30
Feast Day: September 8
St. Joachim Novena
Novena Begins: August 31
Feast Day: September 9
Patron Saint of Fathers, Grandparents
Our Lady of The Sacred Heart
Novena Begins: August 31
Feast Day: September 8
Novena to Maria Bambina
Novena Begins: August 31
Feast Day: September 8
St. Peter Claver
Novena Begins: August 31
Feast Day: September 9
Patron Saint of Slaves, Race Relations, Colombia, Ministry to African-Americans

September

St. Nicholas of Tolentino Novena
Novena Begins: September 1
Feast Day: September 10
Patron Saint of animals; babies; boatmen; dying people; mariners; holy souls; sailors; sick animals; souls in purgatory.
Holy Cross Novena
Novena Begins: September 5
Feast Day: September 14
Our Lady of Sorrows
Novena Begins: September 6
Feast Day: September 15
Patron Saint of people named dolores, dolorita,lola and pia
St. Hildegard of Bingen
Novena Begins: September 8
Feast Day: September 17
Patron Saint of Musicians and Writers
St. Joseph Cupertino
Novena Begins: September 9
Feast Day: September 18
Patron Saint of aviators, flying, studying, and those suffering mental handicaps
Our Lady of La Salette Novena
Novena Begins: September 10
Feast Day: September 19
Our Lady of La Salette, reconciler of sinners
St. Matthew Novena
Novena Begins: September 12
Feast Day: September 21
Patron Saint of money, bankers, tax collectors
Padre Pio Novena
Novena Begins: September 14
Feast Day: September 23
Patron Saint of civil defense volunteers, Stress relief
Our Lady of Walsingham 
Novena Begins: September 14
Feast Day: September 23
Our Lady of Ransom
Novena Begins: September 15
Feast Day: September 24
Patron Saint of Spain, Barcelona, Mercedes
St. Vincent de Paul
Novena Begins: September 18
Feast Day: September 27
Patron Saint of charitable associations, poor
Mary Undoer of Knots
Novena Begins: September 19
Feast Day: September 28
Patron Saint of knots, difficult problems
St. Michael the Archangel Novena
Novena Begins: September 20
Feast Day: September 29
Patron Saint of soldiers, doctors, police and sickness
St. Raphael the Archangel Novena
Novena Begins: September 20
Feast Day: September 29
Patron Saint of travelers, Christian marriage, happy meetings, and Catholic studies
St. Gabriel the Archangel Novena
Novena Begins: September 20
Feast Day: September 29
Patron Saint of messengers, telecommunication workers, postal workers
St. Therese of Lisieux
Novena Begins: September 22
Feast Day: October 1
Patron Saint of priests, pilot, florists
Guardian Angel Novena
Novena Begins: September 23
Feast Day: October 2
Dear Angel at my side, my good and loyal friend
St. Theodora Guerin
Novena Begins: September 24
Feast Day: October 3
Patron Saint of Orphans, Poor
St. Francis of Assisi
Novena Begins: September 25
Feast Day: October 4
Patron Saint of animals
St. Faustina Novena
Novena Begins: September 26
Feast Day: October 5
Patron Saint of Mercy
St. Bruno Novena
Novena Begins: September 27
Feast Day: October 6
Patron Saint of monastic fraternities and of the Carthusian order, trademarks
Our Lady of The Rosary
Novena Begins: September 28
Feast Day: October 7
Our Lady of Victory
Novena Begins: September 29
Feast Day: October 7
Our Lady of Good Remedy
Novena Begins: September 29
Feast Day: October 8
Patron Saint of Rescue Christians from the moors, financial help, any good cause
Our Lady of Pompeii
Novena Begins: September 29
Feast Day: October 9 / May 8
St. Denis Novena
Novena Begins: September 30
Feast Day: October 9
Patron Saint of Paris, and headaches

October

Novena To Carlo Acutis
Novena Begins: October 3
Feast Day: October 12
Patron Saint of Computer Programmers, Eucharist and Youth
St. Edward Novena
Novena Begins: October 4
Feast Day: October 13
Patron Saint of England
St. Teresa of Avila
Novena Begins: October 6
Feast Day: October 15
Patron Saint of Spain, people in religious orders, headache sufferers
St. Gerard Novena
Novena Begins: October 7
Feast Day: October 16
Patron Saint of pregnant women, expectant mothers
St. Hedwig Novena
Novena Begins: October 7
Feast Day: October 16
Patron Saint of Orphans
St. Luke Novena
Novena Begins: October 9
Feast Day: October 18
Patron Saint of doctors
St. Isaac Jogues
Novena Begins: October 10
Feast Day: October 19
Patron Saint of North America
Saint Ursula Novena
Novena Begins: October 12
Feast Day: October 21
Patron Saint of : British Virgin Islands, Cologne, Germany, University of Paris, Educators, Girls, Drapers, Orphans, Archers
St. John Paul II
Novena Begins: October 13
Feast Day: October 22
Patron Saint of young Catholic, families, labor, world youth day, unborn children
St. Anthony Mary Claret
Novena Begins: October 15
Feast Day: October 24
Patron Saint of Weavers, Catholic Press,Textile merchants
St. Jude Novena
Novena Begins: October 19
Feast Day: October 28
Patron Saint of hopeless cases, desperate situations
All Saints Novena
Novena Begins: October 23
Feast Day: November 1
Holy Souls in Purgatory 
Novena Begins: October 24
Feast Day: November 2
Patron Saint of all Holy Souls in Purgatory
St. Charles Borromeo
Novena Begins: October 26
Feast Day: November 4
Patron Saint of Against Ulcers, Apple Orchards, Bishops, Catechists 
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity
Novena Begins: October 30
Feast Day: November 8
Patron Saint of Sick People, Loss of Parents, Against Illness

November

St. Andrew Avellino
Novena Begins: November 1
Feast Day: November 10
Patron Saint of Against Sudden Death

﻿

St. Martin of Tours
Novena Begins: November 2
Feast Day: November 11
Patron Saint of France

﻿

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini
Novena Begins: November 4
Feast Day: November 13
Patron Saint of Immigrants, Hospital Administrators

﻿

St. Albert The Great
Novena Begins: November 6
Feast Day: November 15
Patron Saint of Scientists,
Philosophers, Medical Technicians

﻿

St. Gertrude Novena
Novena Begins: November 7
Feast Day: November 16
Patron Saint of the West Indies

﻿

St. Margaret of Scotland
Novena Begins: November 7
Feast Day: November 16
Patron Saint of Scotland, and the Poor

﻿

St. Elizabeth of Hungary
Novena Begins: November 8
Feast Day: November 17
Patron Saint of brides, charities, bakers

﻿

St. Rose Philippine Duchesne
Novena Begins: November 9
Feast Day: November 18
Patron Saint of Perseverance amid Adversity

﻿

St. Marie Alphonsine
Novena Begins: November 10
Feast Day: November 19
Patron Saint of Dominican Sisters of the Most Holy Rosary of Jerusalem

﻿

St. Cecilia Novena
Novena Begins: November 13
Feast Day: November 22
Patron Saint of musicians, purity

﻿

St. Clement of Rome
Novena Begins: November 14
Feast Day: November 23
Patron Saint of marble workers, mariners, tanners

﻿

Novena to Blessed Miguel Agustin Pro
Novena Begins: November 14
Feast Day: November 23
Patron of those who labor, those in illness, depression.

﻿

Christ The King Novena
Novena Begins: November 15
Feast Day: November 24
May Jesus, King of Mercy reign over our hearts

﻿

St. Catherine of Alexandria
Novena Begins: November 16
Feast Day:  November 25
Patron Saint of unmarried girls, students

﻿

Miraculous Medal Novena
Novena Begins: November 19
Feast Day: November 28
O Immaculate Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord Jesus

﻿

St. Edmund Campion
Novena Begins: November 22
Feast Day: December 1
Patron Saint of the British Jesuit Province

﻿

St. John of Damascus
Novena Begins: November 25
Feast Day: December 4
Patron Saint of arts, defense of Holy Icons / images

﻿

St. Francis Xavier
Novena Begins: November 24
Feast Day: December 3
Patron Saint of African missions, Australia, Spain, China

﻿

Novena of Grace
Novena Begins: November 25 or March 4
Feast Day: December 3 or March 12
Attributed to Father Marcello Mastrilli, S.J. (17th century)

﻿

St. Barbara Novena
Novena Begins: November 25
Feast Day: December 4
Patron Saint of Armourers, architects, Artillerymen

﻿

St. Nicholas of Myra
Novena Begins: November 28
Feast Day: December 6
Patron Saint of Children, Poor, Sick, Fishermen, Sailors

﻿

St. Ambrose Novena
Novena Begins: November 28
Feast Day: December 7
Patron Saint of beekeepers, learners, Milan

﻿

Immaculate Conception
Novena Begins: November 29
Feast Day: December 8
Virgin most faithful pray for us!

﻿

St. Andrew Novena
Novena Begins: November 30
Feast Day: December 25
Patron Saint of fishermen, singers

December

Our Lady of Guadalupe
Novena Begins: December 3
Feast Day: December 12
Patron Saint of Mexico
St. Lucy Novena
Novena Begins: December 4
Feast Day: December 13
Patron Saint of eye illness
St. John of the Cross
Novena Begins: December 5
Feast Day: December 14
Patron Saint of Contemplatives, mystics and Spanish poets
St. Ignatius of Antioch
Novena Begins: December 11
Feast Day: December 20
Patron Saint of Church in eastern Mediterranean, Church in north Africa
Christmas Novena
Novena Begins: December 16
Feast Day: December 25
Meditating on the life of Jesus
Novena to St. Stephen
Novena Begins: December 17
Feast Day: December 26
Patron Saint of Deacons, altar servers, casket makers
Holy Family Novena
Novena Begins: December 20
Feast Day: First Sunday after Christmas
In Honor of the Holy Family
St. Genevieve Novena
Novena Begins: December 25
Feast Day: January 3
Patron Saint of Paris, French Security Forces
Holy Name of Jesus Novena
Novena Begins: December 25
Feast Day: January 3
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Novena Begins: December 26
Feast Day: January 4
Patron Saint of Lost Parents, Children And opposition of Church authorities
St. John Neumann
Novena Begins: December 27
Feast Day: January 5
Patron Saint of Catholic education
St. Andre Bessette Novena
Novena Begins: December 28
Feast Day: January 6
Patron Saint of the sick
St. Raymond of Penafort
Novena Begins: December 29
Feast day: January 7
Patron Saint of Canonists