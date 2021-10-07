Catholic Novenas
January
|Infant of Praque Novena
|Novena Begins: January 5
|Feast Day: January 14
|Patron Saint of financial distress
|St. Joseph Vaz
|Novena Begins: January 7
|Feast Day: January 16
|Patron Saint of Sri Lanka
|St. Sebastian Novena
|Novena Begins: January 11
|Feast Day: January 20
|Patron Saint of soldiers, athletes, and those who desire a saintly
|St. Agnes Novena
|Novena Begins: January 12
|Feast Day: January 21
|Patron Saint of young girls, chastity, and the children of Mary
|St. Marianne Cope
|Novena Begins: January 14
|Feast Day: January 23
|Patron Saint of Lepers
|St. Francis de Sales
|Novena Begins: January 15
|Feast Day: January 24
|Patron Saint of deaf, Catholic writers, Catholic press
|St. Paul the Apostle
|Novena Begins: January 16
|Feast Day: January 25
|Patron Saint of gentile Christians,
missions, theologians
|St. Titus Novena
|Novena Begins: January 17
|Feast Day: January 26
|Patron Saint of Crete
|St. Timothy Novena
|Novena Begins: January 17
|Feast Day: January 26
|Patron Saint of stomach issues
|St. Angela Merici
|Novena Begins: January 18
|Feast Day: January 27
|Patron Saint of the Sick, Loss of Parents
|St. Thomas Aquinas Novena
|Novena Begins: January 19
|Feast Day: January 28
|Patron Saint of students
|St. John Bosco
|Novena Begins: January 22
|Feast Day: January 31
|Patron Saint of boys, young editors
|St. Brigid of Ireland
|Novena Begins: January 23
|Feast Day: February 1
|Patron Saint of Ireland, poor, sick
|Our Lady of Good Success
|Novena Begins: January 24
|Feast Day: February 2
|Patron Saint of Good Success, help and guidance
|St. Blaise Novena
|Novena Begins: January 25
|Feast Day: February 3
|Patron Saint of physicians, wild animals, sick cattle and of those with throat maladies
|Our Lady of Hope Novena
|Novena Begins: January 25
|Feast Day: February 2
|Patron of Pontmain, France, hope
|St. Agatha Novena
|Novena Begins: January 27
|Feast Day: February 5
|Patron Saint of rape victims, breast cancer patients, wet nurses
|St. Josephine Bakhita
|Novena Begins: January 30
|Feast Day: February 8
|Patron Saint of victims, and human trafficking
|St. Apollonia Novena
|Novena Begins: January 31
|Feast Day: February 9
|Patron Saint of Dentists, Toothache
February
|St. Scholastica Novena
|Novena Begins: February 1
|Feast Day: February 10
|Patron Saint of Nuns, Against Storms, Against Lightning, Against Rain
|Our Lady of Confidence
|Novena Begins: February 1
|Feast Day: February 9
|Our Lady of Lourdes Novena
|Novena Begins: February 2
|Feast Day: February 11
|Patron Saint of bodily ills
|St. Agabus Novena
|Novena Begins: February 4
|Feast Day: February 13
|Patron Saint of Fortune Tellers
|St. Valentine Novena
|Novena Begins: February 5
|Feast Day: February 14
|Patron Saint of love, happy marriages
|St. Claude de la Colombiere Novena
|Novena Begins: February 6
|Feast Day: February 15
|Patron Saint of Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
|St. Peter Damian
|Novena Begins: February 12
|Feast Day: February 21
|Patron Saint of Traceurs, Freerunners
|St. Margaret of Cortona
|Novena Begins: February 13
|Feast Day: February 22
|Patron Saint of against temptations, falsely accused people, homeless
|St. Polycarp Novena
|Novena Begins: February 14
|Feast Day: February 23
|Patron Saint of against earache, dysentery
|Saint Walburga Novena
|Novena Begins: February 16
|Feast Day: February 25
|Patron Saint of Cough sufferers. Famine. Storms at sea. Antwerp, Belgium.
|Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows
|Novena Begins: February 18
|Feast Day: February 27
|Patron Saint of Students, Youth, Seminarians
|St. David of Wales
|Novena Begins: February 20
|Feast Day: March 1
|Patron Saint of Wales
|St. Katharine Drexel
|Novena Begins: February 22
|Feast Day: March 3
|Patron Saint of Philanthropy, Racial Justice
|St. Colette Novena
|Novena Begins: February 25
|Feast Day: March 6
|Patron Saint of Women seeking to conceive, expectant mothers and sick children, against fever
|Novena To Saints Perpetua and Felicity
|Novena Begins: February 26
|Feast Day: March 7
|Patron Saint of mothers, expectant mothers, ranchers and butchers
|St. John of God
|Novena Begins: February 28
|Feast Day: March 8
|Patron Saint of heart problem, alcoholics, hospitals, and the dying
March
|Novena of Grace
|Novena Begins: March 4 or November 25
|Feast Day: March 12 or December 3
|Attributed to Father Marcello Mastrilli,
S.J. (17th century)
|St. Patrick Novena
|Novena Begins: March 8
|Feast Day: March 17
|Patron Saint of Ireland, engineers
|St. Cyril of Jerusalem
|Novena Begins: March 9
|Feast Day: March 18
|Patron Saint of Catechists
|St. Joseph Novena
|Novena Begins: March 10
|Feast Day: March 19
|Patron Saint of workers
|Annunciation Novena
|Novena Begins: March 16
|Feast Day: March 25
|The prayer helps to enter into the spirit of the obedience
|St. Isidore of Seville
|Novena Begins: March 26
|Feast Day: April 4
|Patron Saint of the Internet,
and computer users
|St. Vincent Ferrer
|Novena Begins: March 27
|Feast Day: April 5
|Patron Saint of builders, preachers
April
|St. Gemma Galgani Novena
|Novena Begins: April 2
|Feast Day: April 11
|Patron Saint of Students, Pharmacists, Paratroopers and Parachutists, loss of parents, those suffering back injury or back pain.
|Saint Teresa of Los Andes Novena
|Novena Begins: April 3
|Feast Day: April 12
|Patron Saint of Against disease, Against illness, Young people, Santiago, Los Andes
|St. Bernadette Novena
|Novena Begins: April 7
|Feast Day: April 16
|Patron Saint of illness, poverty, and Lourdes, France
|St. Benedict Joseph Labre Novena
|Novena Begins: April 8
|Feast Day: April 17
|Patron Saint of Unmarried men (bachelors), rejects, mental illness, mentally ill people, insanity, beggars, hobos, the homeless
|St. Anselm of Canterbury
|Novena Begins: April 12
|Feast Day: April 21
|St. George Novena
|Novena Begins: April 14
|Feast Day: April 23
|Patron Saint of England, and Catalonia
|St. Zita Novena
|Novena Begins: April 18
|Feast Day: April 27
|Patron Saint of Domestic Servants and Bakers
|Our Lady of Montserrat
|Novena Begins: April 18
|Feast Day: April 27
|Patron Saint of Catalonia
|St. Gianna Beretta Novena
|Novena Begins: April 19
|Feast Day: April 28
|Patron Saint of mothers, physicians,
and unborn children
|St. Louis de Montfrot Novena
|Novena Begins: April 19
|Feast Day: April 28
|Patron Saint of public speaking, writers,
education, and illness
|St. Peter Chanel Novena
|Novena Begins: April 19
|Feast Day: April 28
|Patron Saint of Oceania
|St. Catherine of Siena Novena
|Novena Begins: April 20
|Feast Day: April 29
|Patron Saint of fire protection, Italy, nursing services, activism
|Our Lady of Africa Novena
|Novena Begins: April 21
|Feast Day: April 30
|Patron Saint of Africa
|Pope Saint Pius V Novena
|Novena Begins: April 21
|Feast Day: April 30
|Patron Saint of Italy, Malta
|St. Peregrine Novena
|Novena Begins: April 22
|Novena Feast day: May 1
|Patron Saint of cancer patients
|St. Athanasius Novena
|Novena Begins: April 23
|Feast Day: May 2
|Patron Saint of Theologians,
and Faithful Orthodox and Roman Catholic Christians
|Saints Philip and James Novena
|Novena Begins: April 24
|Feast Day: May 3
|Patron Saints of Uruguay
|St. Dominic Savio Novena
|Novena Begins: April 27
|Feast Day: May 6
|Patron Saint of choirboys, the falsely accused, purity
|Our Lady of Pompeii
|Novena Begins: April 30
|Feast Day: May 8 / October 7
May
|St. Damien of Molokai Novena
|Novena Begins: May 1
|Feast Day: May 10
|Patron Saint of People Suffering from Leprosy.
|St. John of Avila Novena
|Novena Begins: May 1
|Feast Day: May 10
|Patron saint of Andalusia, Spain, Spanish secular clergy
|St. Leopoldo Mandic Novena
|Novena Begins: May 3
|Feast Day: May 12
|Patron Saint of Cancer sufferers, Confession
|Our Lady of Fatima Novena
|Novena Begins: May 4
|Feast Day: May 13
|Patron Saint of Roman Catholic Diocese, Leiria Fatima, and East Timor
|St. Matthias Novena
|Novena Begins: May 5
|Feast Day: May 14
|Patron Saint of alcoholics, Carpenters, Tailors, Hope
|St. Dymphna Novena
|Novena Begins: May 6
|Feast Day: May 15
|Patron Saint of mental illness, epilepsy, and incent victims
|St. Isidore The Farmer Novena
|Novena Begins: May 6
|Feast Day: May 15
|Patron Saint of National Rural Conference in the United States
|Our Lady of China Novena
|Feast Day: The Second Sunday of May
|St. Brendan Novena
|Novena Begins: May 7
|Feast Day: May 16
|Patron Saint Roman Catholic Diocese of Clonfert, Journeys and Voyages.
|St. Paschal Baylon Novena
|Novena Begins: May 8
|Feast Day: May 17
|Patron Saint of Eucharistic congresses, sadness
|Pope Saint John I
|Novena Begins: May 9
|Feast Day: May 18
|Pope St. Celestine V, Novena
|Novena Begins: May 10
|Feast Day: May 19
|Patron Saint of Bookbinders, Aquila, Urbino, Molise, Sant’Angelo Limosano
|Saint Bernardine of Siena Novena
|Novena Begins: May 11
|Feast Day: May 20
|Patron Saint of Advertisers; advertising; Aquila, Italy; chest problems, gambling addicts.
|St. Cristóbal Magallanes Novena
|Novena Begins: May 12
|Feast Day: May 21
|Novena to St. Crispin of Viterbo
|Novena Begins: May 12
|Feast Day: May 21
|St. Rita Novena
|Novena Begins: May 13
|Feast Day: May 22
|Patron Saint of impossible causes, sickness,
wounds, and marital problems
|Novena to the Holy Spirit
|Friday after Ascension Thursday
|Feast Day: On Pentecost
|Saint John Baptist De Rossi
|Novena Begins: May 14
|Feast Day: May 23
|Patron Saint of Voltaggio, sick, poor, homeless
|Mary Help of Christians
|Novena Begins: May 15
|Feast Day: May 24
|Patron Saint of Christians
|Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Novena
|Novena Begins: May 16
|Feast Day: May 25
|Patron Saint of the Sick
|Novena to Saint Gregory VII, Pope
|Novena Begins: May 16
|Feast Day: May 25
|Patron Saint of Diocese of Sovana
|St. Philip Neri Novena
|Novena Begins: May 17
|Feast Day: May 26
|Patron Saint of Rome, joy, US forces
|Novena To Saint Augustine of Canterbury
|Novena Begins: May 18
|Feast Day: May 27
|Patron Saint of England, Sick
|Saint Bede the Venerable Novena
|Novena Begins: May 18
|Feast Day: May 27
|Patron Saint of Catholic Schools, England, English writers and historians
|Novena To Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat
|Novena Begins: May 20
|Feast Day: May 29
|Patron Saint of school girls
|St. Joan of Arc Novena
|Novena Begins: May 21
|Feast Day: May 30
|Patron Saint of France, rape victims, women in military
|St. Paschasius Radbertus Novena
|Novena Begins: May 22
|Feast Day: May 31
|Saint Boniface Novena
|Novena Begins: May 27
|Feast Day: June 5
|Patron Saint of Germany
|St. Columba Novena
|Novena Begins: May 31
|Feast Day: June 9
|Patron Saint of Derry, Poets, Ireland, Scotland, Floods
|St. Ephrem the Syrian Novena
|Novena Begins: May 31
|Feast Day: June 9
|Patron Saint of Spiritual Directors, Spiritual Leaders
June
|Saint Barnabas Novena
|Novena Begins: June 2
|Feast Day: June 11
|Patron Saint of Cyprus, Antioch, against hailstorms, invoked as peacemaker
|Sacred Heart of Jesus Novena
|Novena Begins: June
|Feast day: 19 days after Pentecost
|Traditional Novena to the Sacred Heart of Jesus (Miracle Prayer)
|St. Anthony of Padua
|Novena Begins: June 4
|Feast Day: June 13
|Patron Saint of the poor, lost things, lost souls, oppressed people,lost people
|St. Alice of Schaerbeek Novena
|Novena Begins: June 6
|Feast Day: June 15
|Patron Saint of of The Blind, the Paralyzed
|Holy spirit Novena
|Novena Begins: 10 days before Pentecost
|Feast Day: On Pentecost
|The Seven gifts of the Holy spirit
|St. John Francis Regis Novena
|Novena Begins: June 7
|Feast Day: June 16
|Patron Saint of Regis University, lacemakers, Poor, Sick, Regis High School (New York)
|St. Elizabeth of Schonau Novena
|Novena Begins: June 9
|Feast Day: June 18
|Patron Saint against temptations
|Saint Juliana Falconieri Novena
|Novena Begins: June 10
|Feast Day: June 19
|Patron Saint of bodily ills, sick people, sickness
|17 Irish Martyrs Novena Prayer
|Novena Begins: June 11
|Feast Day: June 20
|Beatified: September 27, 1992 by Pope John Paul II
|St. Thomas More
|Novena Begins: June 13
|Feast Day: June 22
|Patron Saint of difficult marriages, lawyer, statesmen and politicians, adopted children.
|Saint John Fisher Novena
|Novena Begins: June 13
|Feast Day: June 22
|Patron Saint of Diocese of Rochester
|Saint Joseph Cafasso
|Novena Begins: June 14
|Feast Day: June 23
|Patron Saint of prison chaplains, captives, imprisoned people and prisoners
|Corpus Christi Novena
|Novena Begins: June 14
|Feast Day: June 23
|O Lord Jesus Christ, you who given us your body and blood
|St. John the Baptist
|Novena Begins: June 15
|Feast Day: June 24
|Patron Saint of Baptism, conversion, monks, Jordan, Puerto Rico, and many other places.
|St. Prosper of Aquitaine Novena
|Novena Begins: June 16
|Feast Day: June 25
|Patron Saint of Italy
|St. Josemaria Novena
|Novena Begins: June 17
|Feast Day: June 26
|Patron Saint of the Ordinary – Opus Dei
|Mother of Perpetual Help
|Novena Begins: June 18
|Feast Day: June 27
|Mother of Perpetual Help, Pray for us!
|St. Cyril of Alexandria Novena
|Novena Begins: June 18
|Feast Day: June 27
|Patron Saint of young women, youth rape victims, poverty, purity
|St. Vincenza Gerosa Novena
|Novena Begins: June 19
|Feast Day: June 28
|Patron of sisters of charity of Saints Bartolomea Capitanio and Vincenza Gerosa (SCCG)
|Novena to St. Peter
|Novena Begins: June 20
|Feast Day: June 29
|Patron Saint of fishermen, net makers, and ship builders
|St. Junipero Serra
|Novena Begins: June 22
|Feast Day: July 1
|Patron Saint of Vocations
|St. Oliver Plunkett
|Novena Begins: June 22
|Feast Day: July 1
|Patron Saint of Peace and Reconciliation in Ireland
|St. Thomas the Apostle
|Novena Begins: June 24
|Feast Day: July 3
|Patron Saint of architects, and against doubt
|Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Novena Prayer
|Novena Begins: June 25
|Feast day: July 4
|Patron Saint of students, young Catholics, mountaineers, youth groups
|Saint Elizabeth of Portugal Novena Prayers
|Novena Begins: June 25
|Feast day: July 4
|Patron Saint of the Third Order of St. Francis
|Our Lady of Consolation
|Novena Begins: June 26
|Feast Day: July 5
|St. Maria Goretti
|Novena Begins: June 28
|Feast Day: July 6
|Patron Saint of young women, youth rape victims, poverty, purity
|St. Veronica Giuliani
|Novena Begins: June 30
|Feast Day: July 9
|Patron Saint of Photography, Poor, Sick
July
|St. Benedict Novena
|Novena Begins: July 2
|Feast Day: July 11
|Patron of Students and Europe, Kidney Disease, Poisoning
|St. Silas Novena
|Novena Begins: July 4
|Feast Day: July 13
|Patron Saint of Macedonia
|St. Kateri Tekakwitha
|Novena Begins: July 5
|Feast Day: July 14
|Patron Saint of environment and ecology
|St. Bonaventure Novena
|Novena Begins: July 6
|Feast Day: July 15
|Patron Saint of Bowel Disorder,
Doctor of the Church
|Our Lady of Mount Carmel
|Novena Begins: July 7
|Feast Day: July 16
|Patron Saint of Chile, Haifa, South America
|St. Camillus De Lellis
|Novena Begins: July 9
|Feast Day: July 18
|Patron Saint of the Sick, Nurses, Hospitals
|St. Mary Magdalene
|Novena Begins: July 13
|Feast Day: July 22
|Patron Saint of women, converts, glove makers
|St. Bridget Novena
|Novena Begins: July 14
|Feast Day: July 23
|Patron Saint of Europe
|St. Charbel Novena
|Novena Begins: July 15
|Feast Day: July 24
|Patron Saint of Lebanon. sickness
|St. Christopher Novena
|Novena Begins: July 16
|Feast Day: July 25
|Patron Saint of travelers, holy death, epilepsy, storms and toothache
|St. James The Greater
|Novena Begins: July 16
|Feast Day: July 25
|Patron Saint of Spain and Pilgrims
|St. Anne Novena
|Novena Begins: July 17
|Feast Day: July 26
|Patron Saint of unmarried women, mothers, housewives
|St. Martha Novena
|Novena Begins: July 20
|Feast Day: July 29
|Patron Saint of servents, housewives, single laywomen
|Blessed Solanus Casey
|Novena Begins: July 21
|Feast Day: July 30
|Patron Saint of Apparent failure and Setbacks.
|St. Ignatius of Loyola
|Novena Begins: July 22
|Feast Day: July 31
|Patron Saint of Military Ordinariate of the Philippines, Society of Jesus, soldiers, Educators and Education.
|St. Alphonsus Liguori
|Novena Begins: July 24
|Feast Day: August 2
|Patron Saint of confessors, vocations, pagani
|St. John Vianney
|Novena Begins: July 26
|Feast Day: August 4
|Patron Saint of parish priests
|Novena For Priests
|Novena Begins: July 26
|Feast Day: August 4
|St. Cajetan Novena
|Novena Begins: July 28
|Feast Day: August 7
|Patron Saint of the poor, job seekers
|St. Dominic Novena
|Novena Begins: July 30
|Feast Day: August 8
|Patron Saint of Astronomers, astronomy; Dominican Republic, falsely accused people.
|St. Mary Mackillop Novena
|Novena Begins: July 30
|Feast Day: August 8
|Patron Saint of Australia, Brisbane, Knights of the Southern Cross
August
|St. Lawrence Novena
|Novena Begins: August 1
|Feast Day: August 10
|Patron Saint of Rome, chefs, poor
|St. Clare of Assisi Novena
|Novena Begins: August 2
|Feast Day: August 11
|Patron Saint of eye disease, television, laundry
|St. Philomena Novena
|Novena Begins: August 2
|Feast Day: August 11
|Patron Saint of Babies, youth Infants, priests, lost causes, sterility, virgins
|St. Maximilian Kolbe
|Novena Begins: August 5
|Feast Day: August 14
|Patron Saint of drug addicts, prisoners, families, and the pro – life movement
|Novena to Blessed Michael Mcgivney
|Novena Begins: August 5
|Feast Day: August 14
|The Founder of Knights of Columbus
|Assumption Novena
|Novena Begins: August 6
|Feast Day: August 15
|Mary, Queen Assumed into heaven
|St. Roch Novena
|Novena Begins: August 7
|Feast Day: August 16
|Patron Saint of Italy, Plaque, Cholera, Knee Problems, Dogs, Falsely Accused
|St. Helena Novena
|Novena Begins: August 9
|Feast Day: August 18
|Patron Saint of difficult marriages, divorced people, of new discoveries
|St. Bernard of Clairvaux
|Novena Begins: August 11
|Feast Day: August 20
|Patron Saint of Cistercians, Beekeepers, Candlemakers
|Our Lady of Knock
|Novena Begins: August 12
|Feast Day: August 21
|May the queen of Ireland protect and inspire all those traveling to the international event focused on the family
|Immaculate Heart of Mary
|Novena Begins: August 13
|Feast Day: August 22
|O Immaculate heart of Mary, full of goodness show your love towards us
|Novena to St. Louis IX, King of France
|Novena Begins: August 16
|Feast Day: August 25
|Patron Saint of Third Order of St. Francis, France, French monarchy; hairdressers
|Our Lady of Czestochowa
|Novena Begins: August 17
|Feast Day: August 26
|Patron Saint of Poland
|St. Mary of Jesus Crucified
|Novena Begins: August 17
|Feast Day: August 26
|Patron Saint of peace
|St. Monica Novena
|Novena Begins: August 18
|Feast Day: August 27
|Patron Saint of Patron Saint of Married women; Difficult marriages; disappointing children; victims of adultery or unfaithfulness…
|St. Augustine Novena
|Novena Begins: August 19
|Feast Day: August 28
|Patron Saint of brewers, printers, theologians
|St. Rose of Lima
|Novena Begins: August 21
|Feast Day: August 30
|Patron Saint of Against Vanity; Latin America, Peru; Philippines People Ridiculed or misunderstood for their piety.
|St. Gregory the Great
|Novena Begins: August 25
|Feast Day: September 3
|Patron Saint of musicians, singers, students, and teachers
|St. Rosalia Novena
|Novena Begins: August 26
|Feast Day: September 4
|Patron Saint of Palermo in Italy
|St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta
|Novena Begins: August 27
|Feast Day: September 5
|Patron Saint of poor, sick, youth day
|Nativity of Mary Novena
|Novena Begins: August 30
|Feast Day: September 8
|Our Lady of Good Health
|Novena Begins: August 30
|Feast Day: September 8
|St. Joachim Novena
|Novena Begins: August 31
|Feast Day: September 9
|Patron Saint of Fathers, Grandparents
|Our Lady of The Sacred Heart
|Novena Begins: August 31
|Feast Day: September 8
|Novena to Maria Bambina
|Novena Begins: August 31
|Feast Day: September 8
|St. Peter Claver
|Novena Begins: August 31
|Feast Day: September 9
|Patron Saint of Slaves, Race Relations, Colombia, Ministry to African-Americans
September
|St. Nicholas of Tolentino Novena
|Novena Begins: September 1
|Feast Day: September 10
|Patron Saint of animals; babies; boatmen; dying people; mariners; holy souls; sailors; sick animals; souls in purgatory.
|Holy Cross Novena
|Novena Begins: September 5
|Feast Day: September 14
|Our Lady of Sorrows
|Novena Begins: September 6
|Feast Day: September 15
|Patron Saint of people named dolores, dolorita,lola and pia
|St. Hildegard of Bingen
|Novena Begins: September 8
|Feast Day: September 17
|Patron Saint of Musicians and Writers
|St. Joseph Cupertino
|Novena Begins: September 9
|Feast Day: September 18
|Patron Saint of aviators, flying, studying, and those suffering mental handicaps
|Our Lady of La Salette Novena
|Novena Begins: September 10
|Feast Day: September 19
|Our Lady of La Salette, reconciler of sinners
|St. Matthew Novena
|Novena Begins: September 12
|Feast Day: September 21
|Patron Saint of money, bankers, tax collectors
|Padre Pio Novena
|Novena Begins: September 14
|Feast Day: September 23
|Patron Saint of civil defense volunteers, Stress relief
|Our Lady of Walsingham
|Novena Begins: September 14
|Feast Day: September 23
|Our Lady of Ransom
|Novena Begins: September 15
|Feast Day: September 24
|Patron Saint of Spain, Barcelona, Mercedes
|St. Vincent de Paul
|Novena Begins: September 18
|Feast Day: September 27
|Patron Saint of charitable associations, poor
|Mary Undoer of Knots
|Novena Begins: September 19
|Feast Day: September 28
|Patron Saint of knots, difficult problems
|St. Michael the Archangel Novena
|Novena Begins: September 20
|Feast Day: September 29
|Patron Saint of soldiers, doctors, police and sickness
|St. Raphael the Archangel Novena
|Novena Begins: September 20
|Feast Day: September 29
|Patron Saint of travelers, Christian marriage, happy meetings, and Catholic studies
|St. Gabriel the Archangel Novena
|Novena Begins: September 20
|Feast Day: September 29
|Patron Saint of messengers, telecommunication workers, postal workers
|St. Therese of Lisieux
|Novena Begins: September 22
|Feast Day: October 1
|Patron Saint of priests, pilot, florists
|Guardian Angel Novena
|Novena Begins: September 23
|Feast Day: October 2
|Dear Angel at my side, my good and loyal friend
|St. Theodora Guerin
|Novena Begins: September 24
|Feast Day: October 3
|Patron Saint of Orphans, Poor
|St. Francis of Assisi
|Novena Begins: September 25
|Feast Day: October 4
|Patron Saint of animals
|St. Faustina Novena
|Novena Begins: September 26
|Feast Day: October 5
|Patron Saint of Mercy
|St. Bruno Novena
|Novena Begins: September 27
|Feast Day: October 6
|Patron Saint of monastic fraternities and of the Carthusian order, trademarks
|Our Lady of The Rosary
|Novena Begins: September 28
|Feast Day: October 7
|Our Lady of Victory
|Novena Begins: September 29
|Feast Day: October 7
|Our Lady of Good Remedy
|Novena Begins: September 29
|Feast Day: October 8
|Patron Saint of Rescue Christians from the moors, financial help, any good cause
|Our Lady of Pompeii
|Novena Begins: September 29
|Feast Day: October 9 / May 8
|St. Denis Novena
|Novena Begins: September 30
|Feast Day: October 9
|Patron Saint of Paris, and headaches
October
|Novena To Carlo Acutis
|Novena Begins: October 3
|Feast Day: October 12
|Patron Saint of Computer Programmers, Eucharist and Youth
|St. Edward Novena
|Novena Begins: October 4
|Feast Day: October 13
|Patron Saint of England
|St. Teresa of Avila
|Novena Begins: October 6
|Feast Day: October 15
|Patron Saint of Spain, people in religious orders, headache sufferers
|St. Gerard Novena
|Novena Begins: October 7
|Feast Day: October 16
|Patron Saint of pregnant women, expectant mothers
|St. Hedwig Novena
|Novena Begins: October 7
|Feast Day: October 16
|Patron Saint of Orphans
|St. Luke Novena
|Novena Begins: October 9
|Feast Day: October 18
|Patron Saint of doctors
|St. Isaac Jogues
|Novena Begins: October 10
|Feast Day: October 19
|Patron Saint of North America
|Saint Ursula Novena
|Novena Begins: October 12
|Feast Day: October 21
|Patron Saint of : British Virgin Islands, Cologne, Germany, University of Paris, Educators, Girls, Drapers, Orphans, Archers
|St. John Paul II
|Novena Begins: October 13
|Feast Day: October 22
|Patron Saint of young Catholic, families, labor, world youth day, unborn children
|St. Anthony Mary Claret
|Novena Begins: October 15
|Feast Day: October 24
|Patron Saint of Weavers, Catholic Press,Textile merchants
|St. Jude Novena
|Novena Begins: October 19
|Feast Day: October 28
|Patron Saint of hopeless cases, desperate situations
|All Saints Novena
|Novena Begins: October 23
|Feast Day: November 1
|Holy Souls in Purgatory
|Novena Begins: October 24
|Feast Day: November 2
|Patron Saint of all Holy Souls in Purgatory
|St. Charles Borromeo
|Novena Begins: October 26
|Feast Day: November 4
|Patron Saint of Against Ulcers, Apple Orchards, Bishops, Catechists
|St. Elizabeth of the Trinity
|Novena Begins: October 30
|Feast Day: November 8
|Patron Saint of Sick People, Loss of Parents, Against Illness
November
|St. Andrew Avellino
|Novena Begins: November 1
|Feast Day: November 10
|Patron Saint of Against Sudden Death
|St. Martin of Tours
|Novena Begins: November 2
|Feast Day: November 11
|Patron Saint of France
|St. Frances Xavier Cabrini
|Novena Begins: November 4
|Feast Day: November 13
|Patron Saint of Immigrants, Hospital Administrators
|St. Albert The Great
|Novena Begins: November 6
|Feast Day: November 15
|Patron Saint of Scientists,
Philosophers, Medical Technicians
|St. Gertrude Novena
|Novena Begins: November 7
|Feast Day: November 16
|Patron Saint of the West Indies
|St. Margaret of Scotland
|Novena Begins: November 7
|Feast Day: November 16
|Patron Saint of Scotland, and the Poor
|St. Elizabeth of Hungary
|Novena Begins: November 8
|Feast Day: November 17
|Patron Saint of brides, charities, bakers
|St. Rose Philippine Duchesne
|Novena Begins: November 9
|Feast Day: November 18
|Patron Saint of Perseverance amid Adversity
|St. Marie Alphonsine
|Novena Begins: November 10
|Feast Day: November 19
|Patron Saint of Dominican Sisters of the Most Holy Rosary of Jerusalem
|St. Cecilia Novena
|Novena Begins: November 13
|Feast Day: November 22
|Patron Saint of musicians, purity
|St. Clement of Rome
|Novena Begins: November 14
|Feast Day: November 23
|Patron Saint of marble workers, mariners, tanners
|Novena to Blessed Miguel Agustin Pro
|Novena Begins: November 14
|Feast Day: November 23
|Patron of those who labor, those in illness, depression.
|Christ The King Novena
|Novena Begins: November 15
|Feast Day: November 24
|May Jesus, King of Mercy reign over our hearts
|St. Catherine of Alexandria
|Novena Begins: November 16
|Feast Day: November 25
|Patron Saint of unmarried girls, students
|Miraculous Medal Novena
|Novena Begins: November 19
|Feast Day: November 28
|O Immaculate Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord Jesus
|St. Edmund Campion
|Novena Begins: November 22
|Feast Day: December 1
|Patron Saint of the British Jesuit Province
|St. John of Damascus
|Novena Begins: November 25
|Feast Day: December 4
|Patron Saint of arts, defense of Holy Icons / images
|St. Francis Xavier
|Novena Begins: November 24
|Feast Day: December 3
|Patron Saint of African missions, Australia, Spain, China
|Novena of Grace
|Novena Begins: November 25 or March 4
|Feast Day: December 3 or March 12
|Attributed to Father Marcello Mastrilli, S.J. (17th century)
|St. Barbara Novena
|Novena Begins: November 25
|Feast Day: December 4
|Patron Saint of Armourers, architects, Artillerymen
|St. Nicholas of Myra
|Novena Begins: November 28
|Feast Day: December 6
|Patron Saint of Children, Poor, Sick, Fishermen, Sailors
|St. Ambrose Novena
|Novena Begins: November 28
|Feast Day: December 7
|Patron Saint of beekeepers, learners, Milan
|Immaculate Conception
|Novena Begins: November 29
|Feast Day: December 8
|Virgin most faithful pray for us!
|St. Andrew Novena
|Novena Begins: November 30
|Feast Day: December 25
|Patron Saint of fishermen, singers
December
|Our Lady of Guadalupe
|Novena Begins: December 3
|Feast Day: December 12
|Patron Saint of Mexico
|St. Lucy Novena
|Novena Begins: December 4
|Feast Day: December 13
|Patron Saint of eye illness
|St. John of the Cross
|Novena Begins: December 5
|Feast Day: December 14
|Patron Saint of Contemplatives, mystics and Spanish poets
|St. Ignatius of Antioch
|Novena Begins: December 11
|Feast Day: December 20
|Patron Saint of Church in eastern Mediterranean, Church in north Africa
|Christmas Novena
|Novena Begins: December 16
|Feast Day: December 25
|Meditating on the life of Jesus
|Novena to St. Stephen
|Novena Begins: December 17
|Feast Day: December 26
|Patron Saint of Deacons, altar servers, casket makers
|Holy Family Novena
|Novena Begins: December 20
|Feast Day: First Sunday after Christmas
|In Honor of the Holy Family
|St. Genevieve Novena
|Novena Begins: December 25
|Feast Day: January 3
|Patron Saint of Paris, French Security Forces
|Holy Name of Jesus Novena
|Novena Begins: December 25
|Feast Day: January 3
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
|Novena Begins: December 26
|Feast Day: January 4
|Patron Saint of Lost Parents, Children And opposition of Church authorities
|St. John Neumann
|Novena Begins: December 27
|Feast Day: January 5
|Patron Saint of Catholic education
|St. Andre Bessette Novena
|Novena Begins: December 28
|Feast Day: January 6
|Patron Saint of the sick
|St. Raymond of Penafort
|Novena Begins: December 29
|Feast day: January 7
|Patron Saint of Canonists