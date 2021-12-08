Novena Begins: December 4rd Feast Day: December 13th

Patron St. of: the blind or partially sighted, Alsace, France

Day 1 – Novena to St. Odilia of Alsace

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

But thanks be to God that, although you were once slaves of sin, you have become obedient from the heart to the pattern of teaching to which you were entrusted. Romans 6:17

All-powerful God, you alone are holy; without you nothing is good. I come before you trusting in your love for me, and praying to you through the intercession of St. Odilia, virgin and martyr. I ask you to help me become the person you have called me to be. I ask this with the same trust that inspired St. Odilia to leave her home in order to follow Christ more closely. Father, increase my confidence in your love for me, and if it be your will, grant my special request. I ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God forever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Odilia, pray for us

Day 2 – Novena to St. Odilia of Alsace

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I command you: be firm and steadfast! Do not fear nor be dismayed, for the Lord, your God, is with you wherever you go. Joshua 1:9

Lord, our God, for the glory of your name, you gave St. Odilia the courage to give her life in martyrdom as a witness to Christ. Through her intercession, help me to know your will and give me the courage to do it, so that I may be true to Christ until my death. If it be your will for me, grant my special prayer and let me come one day to live with Christ in glory, along with St. Odilia and all the saints. I ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God forever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Odilia, pray for us

Day 3 – Novena to St. Odilia of Alsace

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

But the one who perseveres to the end will be saved. Matthew 24:13

Almighty God, I ask through the intercession of St. Odilia that I may grow stronger as a Christian. Help me see myself as a pilgrim in this world, a person called to respect and love all, one who has been saved by you. I ask you, Father, to grant my special petition if it be your will, and to give me a greater love for your Son, Jesus Christ, so that I may no longer live for myself but may only strive to please the Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God forever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Odilia, pray for us

Day 4 – Novena to St. Odilia of Alsace

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I especially ask for your prayers that I may be restored to you very soon. Hebrews 13:19

Merciful God, I come to you to ask your aid that my life may always give you praise. I ask through the intercession of St. Odilia and all your holy people to be restored to your love. Give me holiness of soul and body, and bring me into your divine life. May I obtain these favors, as well as my special prayer, if that be your will for me, through the merits of Jesus Christ, your Son, our Lord, who lives with you and the Holy Spirit, one God forever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Odilia, pray for us

Day 5 – Novena to St. Odilia of Alsace

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Moreover, God is able to make every grace abundant for you, so that in all things, always having all you need, you may have an abundance for every good work. 2 Corinthians 9:8

Father, source of salvation for all people, I praise you that through the intercession of St. Odilia, the patroness of the eyes, so many people have been strengthened by the faith that made her so loyal to Christ, your Son. Through her prayers, many have been cured of blindness and other ailments of the eye. I ask, Father, that you let me become a sign of your love for all people, and, if it be your will for me, that my special request be granted. I ask this through Christ, your Son, who lives with you and the Holy Spirit, one God forever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Odilia, pray for us

Day 6 – Novena to St. Odilia of Alsace

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Comfort, give comfort to my people, says your God. Speak tenderly to Jerusalem, and proclaim to her that her service is at an end, her guilt is expiated; Indeed, she has received from the hand of the Lord double for all her sins. Isaiah 40:1-2

God and Father of all gifts, I praise you, the source of all that I am and have. I thank you for your kindness, and especially for the gifts many have received through the help of St. Odilia. Through her intercession, may you be my strength in adversity, my health in weakness, my comfort in sorrow. I know that you, Lord, will give me the strength to give myself in greater service to you and my neighbor. I ask for all of these things, and my special prayer, if that be your will for me, through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives with you and the Holy Spirit, one God forever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Odilia, pray for us

Day 7 – Novena to St. Odilia of Alsace

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

For sin is not to have any power over you, since you are not under the law but under grace. Romans 6:22

Ever-living God, hear the prayers of all who remember the example of St. Odilia. She sacrificed all she had to you. Guide me on my way; help me grow in my imitation of St. Odilia to become ever more the temple of your Spirit. Grant that I may one day live with you and all the saints in heaven. I ask you to grant this, and my special request, if this be your will for me, through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives with you and the Holy Spirit, one God forever and ever.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Odilia, pray for us

Day 8 – Novena to St. Odilia of Alsace

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

But may I never boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, through which the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world. Galatians 6:14

Lord God, Almighty Father, I follow the witness of St. Odilia, who chose to follow the Cross, the Sign through which you have given all life and hope. I ask you, O God, to awaken in my life a desire to follow Jesus and to choose the Cross as my sign of strength in sorrow, joy in tribulation, and life through death. I ask that you grant this and my special petition, if that be your will for me, through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives with you and the Holy Spirit, one God forever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Odilia, pray for us

Day 9 – Novena to St. Odilia of Alsace

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks, receives; and the one who seeks, finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened. Matthew 7:7-8

O God of love, your Son has shown us the way of accepting your will. Hear my prayer through the intercession of St. Odilia, the patroness of the Order of the Holy Cross. May all who suffer pain, illness, or disease realize that they are called to be saints, and may they come to know that they are joined with Christ in suffering for the salvation of the world. I ask you to give me the grace of imitating Christ and St. Odilia and to accept your will for me. Grant this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Odilia, pray for us