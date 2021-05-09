Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 20 Feast Day: May 29

Patron Saint of school girls

Day 1: Novena To Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat

Dear St. Madeleine Sophie Barat,

you Consecrated yourself to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

and spent your life opening Schools

of the Sacred Heart and educating girls.

You were quoted as saying,

“For the sake of one child,

I would have founded the Society”.

Your approach to children was based in gentleness as you advised,

“Soften your reprimands with kind words;

encourage and reward them.

That is, in short, our way of educating”.

Please pray St. Madeleine Sophie

that as parents and teachers

we may have a softness and gentleness towards children as you did.

Please pray that the Sacred Heart of Jesus

will pour Divine Love and Patience into our hearts.

Please take our intentions before the Sacred Heart of Jesus

as we know your prayers will be warmly received.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Madeleine Sophie Barat, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

