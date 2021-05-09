|Novena Begins:
|May 20
|Feast Day:
|May 29
Patron Saint of school girls
Day 1: Novena To Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat
Dear St. Madeleine Sophie Barat,
you Consecrated yourself to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
and spent your life opening Schools
of the Sacred Heart and educating girls.
You were quoted as saying,
“For the sake of one child,
I would have founded the Society”.
Your approach to children was based in gentleness as you advised,
“Soften your reprimands with kind words;
encourage and reward them.
That is, in short, our way of educating”.
Please pray St. Madeleine Sophie
that as parents and teachers
we may have a softness and gentleness towards children as you did.
Please pray that the Sacred Heart of Jesus
will pour Divine Love and Patience into our hearts.
Please take our intentions before the Sacred Heart of Jesus
as we know your prayers will be warmly received.
Amen.
(Mention your request here…)
St. Madeleine Sophie Barat, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 2 : Novena To Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat
Dear St. Madeleine Sophie Barat,
you Consecrated yourself to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
and spent your life opening Schools
of the Sacred Heart and educating girls.
You were quoted as saying,
“For the sake of one child,
I would have founded the Society”.
Your approach to children was based in gentleness as you advised,
“Soften your reprimands with kind words;
encourage and reward them.
That is, in short, our way of educating”.
Please pray St. Madeleine Sophie
that as parents and teachers
we may have a softness and gentleness towards children as you did.
Please pray that the Sacred Heart of Jesus
will pour Divine Love and Patience into our hearts.
Please take our intentions before the Sacred Heart of Jesus
as we know your prayers will be warmly received.
Amen.
(Mention your request here…)
St. Madeleine Sophie Barat, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 3: Novena To Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat
Dear St. Madeleine Sophie Barat,
you Consecrated yourself to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
and spent your life opening Schools
of the Sacred Heart and educating girls.
You were quoted as saying,
“For the sake of one child,
I would have founded the Society”.
Your approach to children was based in gentleness as you advised,
“Soften your reprimands with kind words;
encourage and reward them.
That is, in short, our way of educating”.
Please pray St. Madeleine Sophie
that as parents and teachers
we may have a softness and gentleness towards children as you did.
Please pray that the Sacred Heart of Jesus
will pour Divine Love and Patience into our hearts.
Please take our intentions before the Sacred Heart of Jesus
as we know your prayers will be warmly received.
Amen.
(Mention your request here…)
St. Madeleine Sophie Barat, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 4: Novena To Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat
Dear St. Madeleine Sophie Barat,
you Consecrated yourself to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
and spent your life opening Schools
of the Sacred Heart and educating girls.
You were quoted as saying,
“For the sake of one child,
I would have founded the Society”.
Your approach to children was based in gentleness as you advised,
“Soften your reprimands with kind words;
encourage and reward them.
That is, in short, our way of educating”.
Please pray St. Madeleine Sophie
that as parents and teachers
we may have a softness and gentleness towards children as you did.
Please pray that the Sacred Heart of Jesus
will pour Divine Love and Patience into our hearts.
Please take our intentions before the Sacred Heart of Jesus
as we know your prayers will be warmly received.
Amen.
(Mention your request here…)
St. Madeleine Sophie Barat, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 5: Novena To Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat
Dear St. Madeleine Sophie Barat,
you Consecrated yourself to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
and spent your life opening Schools
of the Sacred Heart and educating girls.
You were quoted as saying,
“For the sake of one child,
I would have founded the Society”.
Your approach to children was based in gentleness as you advised,
“Soften your reprimands with kind words;
encourage and reward them.
That is, in short, our way of educating”.
Please pray St. Madeleine Sophie
that as parents and teachers
we may have a softness and gentleness towards children as you did.
Please pray that the Sacred Heart of Jesus
will pour Divine Love and Patience into our hearts.
Please take our intentions before the Sacred Heart of Jesus
as we know your prayers will be warmly received.
Amen.
(Mention your request here…)
St. Madeleine Sophie Barat, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 6: Novena To Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat
Dear St. Madeleine Sophie Barat,
you Consecrated yourself to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
and spent your life opening Schools
of the Sacred Heart and educating girls.
You were quoted as saying,
“For the sake of one child,
I would have founded the Society”.
Your approach to children was based in gentleness as you advised,
“Soften your reprimands with kind words;
encourage and reward them.
That is, in short, our way of educating”.
Please pray St. Madeleine Sophie
that as parents and teachers
we may have a softness and gentleness towards children as you did.
Please pray that the Sacred Heart of Jesus
will pour Divine Love and Patience into our hearts.
Please take our intentions before the Sacred Heart of Jesus
as we know your prayers will be warmly received.
Amen.
(Mention your request here…)
St. Madeleine Sophie Barat, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 7: Novena To Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat
Dear St. Madeleine Sophie Barat,
you Consecrated yourself to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
and spent your life opening Schools
of the Sacred Heart and educating girls.
You were quoted as saying,
“For the sake of one child,
I would have founded the Society”.
Your approach to children was based in gentleness as you advised,
“Soften your reprimands with kind words;
encourage and reward them.
That is, in short, our way of educating”.
Please pray St. Madeleine Sophie
that as parents and teachers
we may have a softness and gentleness towards children as you did.
Please pray that the Sacred Heart of Jesus
will pour Divine Love and Patience into our hearts.
Please take our intentions before the Sacred Heart of Jesus
as we know your prayers will be warmly received.
Amen.
(Mention your request here…)
St. Madeleine Sophie Barat, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 8: Novena To Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat
Dear St. Madeleine Sophie Barat,
you Consecrated yourself to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
and spent your life opening Schools
of the Sacred Heart and educating girls.
You were quoted as saying,
“For the sake of one child,
I would have founded the Society”.
Your approach to children was based in gentleness as you advised,
“Soften your reprimands with kind words;
encourage and reward them.
That is, in short, our way of educating”.
Please pray St. Madeleine Sophie
that as parents and teachers
we may have a softness and gentleness towards children as you did.
Please pray that the Sacred Heart of Jesus
will pour Divine Love and Patience into our hearts.
Please take our intentions before the Sacred Heart of Jesus
as we know your prayers will be warmly received.
Amen.
(Mention your request here…)
St. Madeleine Sophie Barat, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 9: Novena To Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat
Dear St. Madeleine Sophie Barat,
you Consecrated yourself to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
and spent your life opening Schools
of the Sacred Heart and educating girls.
You were quoted as saying,
“For the sake of one child,
I would have founded the Society”.
Your approach to children was based in gentleness as you advised,
“Soften your reprimands with kind words;
encourage and reward them.
That is, in short, our way of educating”.
Please pray St. Madeleine Sophie
that as parents and teachers
we may have a softness and gentleness towards children as you did.
Please pray that the Sacred Heart of Jesus
will pour Divine Love and Patience into our hearts.
Please take our intentions before the Sacred Heart of Jesus
as we know your prayers will be warmly received.
Amen.
(Mention your request here…)
St. Madeleine Sophie Barat, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…