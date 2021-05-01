Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 3 Feast Day: May 12

Patron Saint of Cancer sufferers, Confession

Day 1 – St. Leopoldo Mandic Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, Almighty Father, you made Saint Leopoldo a rich source of Your grace for all who had recourse to him. Through his intercession, may we live our lives in love, relying entirely on Your will, and strong in the hope of Your promises.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You show Your almighty power most clearly when You grant mercy and forgiveness to sinners. You made Saint Leopold an outstanding witness through his ministry in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Grant us the grace to celebrate the Sacrament joyfully, and so experience Your great love.

Glory be to the Father …

God our Father, through Christ Your Son Who died and rose to life, You redeemed us, and You gave us Saint Leopoldo as a fatherly presence to comfort and guide us in our trials. Pour into our hearts the certainty of Your presence and help.

Glory be to the Father …

God, source of communion for all Your sons and daughters, You wanted Christ to be the only Shepherd of Your Church. Through the prayers of Saint Leopoldo, that silent prophet of spiritual ecumenism, infuse Your Spirit into us, so that we may pray and give our lives for the unity of all who believe in You.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You wanted Mary to be Mother of Christ and Mother of the Church, and You gave Saint Leopoldo a tender devotion to our Lady. May we know in our own lives the joy of her motherly protection and love.

Hail Mary …

God, glorious Lord and Father of life, we entrust to Your love all our hopes and prayers. Through the intercession of Saint Leopoldo look kindly upon Your sons and daughters, and hear the prayers You have inspired in us. Through Christ our Lord.

Amen

Day 2 – St. Leopoldo Mandic Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, Almighty Father, you made Saint Leopoldo a rich source of Your grace for all who had recourse to him. Through his intercession, may we live our lives in love, relying entirely on Your will, and strong in the hope of Your promises.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You show Your almighty power most clearly when You grant mercy and forgiveness to sinners. You made Saint Leopold an outstanding witness through his ministry in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Grant us the grace to celebrate the Sacrament joyfully, and so experience Your great love.

Glory be to the Father …

God our Father, through Christ Your Son Who died and rose to life, You redeemed us, and You gave us Saint Leopoldo as a fatherly presence to comfort and guide us in our trials. Pour into our hearts the certainty of Your presence and help.

Glory be to the Father …

God, source of communion for all Your sons and daughters, You wanted Christ to be the only Shepherd of Your Church. Through the prayers of Saint Leopoldo, that silent prophet of spiritual ecumenism, infuse Your Spirit into us, so that we may pray and give our lives for the unity of all who believe in You.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You wanted Mary to be Mother of Christ and Mother of the Church, and You gave Saint Leopoldo a tender devotion to our Lady. May we know in our own lives the joy of her motherly protection and love.

Hail Mary …

God, glorious Lord and Father of life, we entrust to Your love all our hopes and prayers. Through the intercession of Saint Leopoldo look kindly upon Your sons and daughters, and hear the prayers You have inspired in us. Through Christ our Lord.

Amen

Day 3 – St. Leopoldo Mandic Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, Almighty Father, you made Saint Leopoldo a rich source of Your grace for all who had recourse to him. Through his intercession, may we live our lives in love, relying entirely on Your will, and strong in the hope of Your promises.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You show Your almighty power most clearly when You grant mercy and forgiveness to sinners. You made Saint Leopold an outstanding witness through his ministry in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Grant us the grace to celebrate the Sacrament joyfully, and so experience Your great love.

Glory be to the Father …

God our Father, through Christ Your Son Who died and rose to life, You redeemed us, and You gave us Saint Leopoldo as a fatherly presence to comfort and guide us in our trials. Pour into our hearts the certainty of Your presence and help.

Glory be to the Father …

God, source of communion for all Your sons and daughters, You wanted Christ to be the only Shepherd of Your Church. Through the prayers of Saint Leopoldo, that silent prophet of spiritual ecumenism, infuse Your Spirit into us, so that we may pray and give our lives for the unity of all who believe in You.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You wanted Mary to be Mother of Christ and Mother of the Church, and You gave Saint Leopoldo a tender devotion to our Lady. May we know in our own lives the joy of her motherly protection and love.

Hail Mary …

God, glorious Lord and Father of life, we entrust to Your love all our hopes and prayers. Through the intercession of Saint Leopoldo look kindly upon Your sons and daughters, and hear the prayers You have inspired in us. Through Christ our Lord.

Amen

Day 4 – St. Leopoldo Mandic Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, Almighty Father, you made Saint Leopoldo a rich source of Your grace for all who had recourse to him. Through his intercession, may we live our lives in love, relying entirely on Your will, and strong in the hope of Your promises.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You show Your almighty power most clearly when You grant mercy and forgiveness to sinners. You made Saint Leopold an outstanding witness through his ministry in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Grant us the grace to celebrate the Sacrament joyfully, and so experience Your great love.

Glory be to the Father …

God our Father, through Christ Your Son Who died and rose to life, You redeemed us, and You gave us Saint Leopoldo as a fatherly presence to comfort and guide us in our trials. Pour into our hearts the certainty of Your presence and help.

Glory be to the Father …

God, source of communion for all Your sons and daughters, You wanted Christ to be the only Shepherd of Your Church. Through the prayers of Saint Leopoldo, that silent prophet of spiritual ecumenism, infuse Your Spirit into us, so that we may pray and give our lives for the unity of all who believe in You.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You wanted Mary to be Mother of Christ and Mother of the Church, and You gave Saint Leopoldo a tender devotion to our Lady. May we know in our own lives the joy of her motherly protection and love.

Hail Mary …

God, glorious Lord and Father of life, we entrust to Your love all our hopes and prayers. Through the intercession of Saint Leopoldo look kindly upon Your sons and daughters, and hear the prayers You have inspired in us. Through Christ our Lord.

Amen

Day 5 – St. Leopoldo Mandic Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, Almighty Father, you made Saint Leopoldo a rich source of Your grace for all who had recourse to him. Through his intercession, may we live our lives in love, relying entirely on Your will, and strong in the hope of Your promises.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You show Your almighty power most clearly when You grant mercy and forgiveness to sinners. You made Saint Leopold an outstanding witness through his ministry in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Grant us the grace to celebrate the Sacrament joyfully, and so experience Your great love.

Glory be to the Father …

God our Father, through Christ Your Son Who died and rose to life, You redeemed us, and You gave us Saint Leopoldo as a fatherly presence to comfort and guide us in our trials. Pour into our hearts the certainty of Your presence and help.

Glory be to the Father …

God, source of communion for all Your sons and daughters, You wanted Christ to be the only Shepherd of Your Church. Through the prayers of Saint Leopoldo, that silent prophet of spiritual ecumenism, infuse Your Spirit into us, so that we may pray and give our lives for the unity of all who believe in You.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You wanted Mary to be Mother of Christ and Mother of the Church, and You gave Saint Leopoldo a tender devotion to our Lady. May we know in our own lives the joy of her motherly protection and love.

Hail Mary …

God, glorious Lord and Father of life, we entrust to Your love all our hopes and prayers. Through the intercession of Saint Leopoldo look kindly upon Your sons and daughters, and hear the prayers You have inspired in us. Through Christ our Lord.

Amen

Day 6 – St. Leopoldo Mandic Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, Almighty Father, you made Saint Leopoldo a rich source of Your grace for all who had recourse to him. Through his intercession, may we live our lives in love, relying entirely on Your will, and strong in the hope of Your promises.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You show Your almighty power most clearly when You grant mercy and forgiveness to sinners. You made Saint Leopold an outstanding witness through his ministry in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Grant us the grace to celebrate the Sacrament joyfully, and so experience Your great love.

Glory be to the Father …

God our Father, through Christ Your Son Who died and rose to life, You redeemed us, and You gave us Saint Leopoldo as a fatherly presence to comfort and guide us in our trials. Pour into our hearts the certainty of Your presence and help.

Glory be to the Father …

God, source of communion for all Your sons and daughters, You wanted Christ to be the only Shepherd of Your Church. Through the prayers of Saint Leopoldo, that silent prophet of spiritual ecumenism, infuse Your Spirit into us, so that we may pray and give our lives for the unity of all who believe in You.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You wanted Mary to be Mother of Christ and Mother of the Church, and You gave Saint Leopoldo a tender devotion to our Lady. May we know in our own lives the joy of her motherly protection and love.

Hail Mary …

God, glorious Lord and Father of life, we entrust to Your love all our hopes and prayers. Through the intercession of Saint Leopoldo look kindly upon Your sons and daughters, and hear the prayers You have inspired in us. Through Christ our Lord.

Amen

Day 7 – St. Leopoldo Mandic Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, Almighty Father, you made Saint Leopoldo a rich source of Your grace for all who had recourse to him. Through his intercession, may we live our lives in love, relying entirely on Your will, and strong in the hope of Your promises.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You show Your almighty power most clearly when You grant mercy and forgiveness to sinners. You made Saint Leopold an outstanding witness through his ministry in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Grant us the grace to celebrate the Sacrament joyfully, and so experience Your great love.

Glory be to the Father …

God our Father, through Christ Your Son Who died and rose to life, You redeemed us, and You gave us Saint Leopoldo as a fatherly presence to comfort and guide us in our trials. Pour into our hearts the certainty of Your presence and help.

Glory be to the Father …

God, source of communion for all Your sons and daughters, You wanted Christ to be the only Shepherd of Your Church. Through the prayers of Saint Leopoldo, that silent prophet of spiritual ecumenism, infuse Your Spirit into us, so that we may pray and give our lives for the unity of all who believe in You.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You wanted Mary to be Mother of Christ and Mother of the Church, and You gave Saint Leopoldo a tender devotion to our Lady. May we know in our own lives the joy of her motherly protection and love.

Hail Mary …

God, glorious Lord and Father of life, we entrust to Your love all our hopes and prayers. Through the intercession of Saint Leopoldo look kindly upon Your sons and daughters, and hear the prayers You have inspired in us. Through Christ our Lord.

Amen

Day 8 – St. Leopoldo Mandic Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, Almighty Father, you made Saint Leopoldo a rich source of Your grace for all who had recourse to him. Through his intercession, may we live our lives in love, relying entirely on Your will, and strong in the hope of Your promises.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You show Your almighty power most clearly when You grant mercy and forgiveness to sinners. You made Saint Leopold an outstanding witness through his ministry in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Grant us the grace to celebrate the Sacrament joyfully, and so experience Your great love.

Glory be to the Father …

God our Father, through Christ Your Son Who died and rose to life, You redeemed us, and You gave us Saint Leopoldo as a fatherly presence to comfort and guide us in our trials. Pour into our hearts the certainty of Your presence and help.

Glory be to the Father …

God, source of communion for all Your sons and daughters, You wanted Christ to be the only Shepherd of Your Church. Through the prayers of Saint Leopoldo, that silent prophet of spiritual ecumenism, infuse Your Spirit into us, so that we may pray and give our lives for the unity of all who believe in You.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You wanted Mary to be Mother of Christ and Mother of the Church, and You gave Saint Leopoldo a tender devotion to our Lady. May we know in our own lives the joy of her motherly protection and love.

Hail Mary …

God, glorious Lord and Father of life, we entrust to Your love all our hopes and prayers. Through the intercession of Saint Leopoldo look kindly upon Your sons and daughters, and hear the prayers You have inspired in us. Through Christ our Lord.

Amen

Day 9 – St. Leopoldo Mandic Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, Almighty Father, you made Saint Leopoldo a rich source of Your grace for all who had recourse to him. Through his intercession, may we live our lives in love, relying entirely on Your will, and strong in the hope of Your promises.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You show Your almighty power most clearly when You grant mercy and forgiveness to sinners. You made Saint Leopold an outstanding witness through his ministry in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Grant us the grace to celebrate the Sacrament joyfully, and so experience Your great love.

Glory be to the Father …

God our Father, through Christ Your Son Who died and rose to life, You redeemed us, and You gave us Saint Leopoldo as a fatherly presence to comfort and guide us in our trials. Pour into our hearts the certainty of Your presence and help.

Glory be to the Father …

God, source of communion for all Your sons and daughters, You wanted Christ to be the only Shepherd of Your Church. Through the prayers of Saint Leopoldo, that silent prophet of spiritual ecumenism, infuse Your Spirit into us, so that we may pray and give our lives for the unity of all who believe in You.

Glory be to the Father …

God, You wanted Mary to be Mother of Christ and Mother of the Church, and You gave Saint Leopoldo a tender devotion to our Lady. May we know in our own lives the joy of her motherly protection and love.

Hail Mary …

God, glorious Lord and Father of life, we entrust to Your love all our hopes and prayers. Through the intercession of Saint Leopoldo look kindly upon Your sons and daughters, and hear the prayers You have inspired in us. Through Christ our Lord.

Amen