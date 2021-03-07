Novena Begins: February 26 Feast Day: March 7

Patron Saint of mothers, expectant mothers, ranchers and butchers

Death: 203

Day 1 – Novena To Saints Perpetua and Felicity

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saints Felicity and Perpetua, your martyrdom was an act of bravery, which moved the Christians of your age and continues to move us today. Give all who invoke your names similar courage, fortitude, and faith to overcome timidity in witnessing to Christ in difficult circumstances. Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

