Novena Begins: July 30 Feast Day: August 8

Patron Saint of Australia, Brisbane, Knights of the Southern Cross

Day 1 – Novena to St. Mary Mackillop

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Ever-generous God,

You inspired St Mary MacKillop

to live her life faithful

to the Gospel of Jesus Christ

and constant in bringing hope

and encouragement

to those who were disheartened, lonely, or needy.

With confidence in your generous providence

and joining with St Mary MacKillop, we ask that you grant our request

(Mention your request here…)



We ask that our faith and hope

be fired afresh by the Holy Spirit so that we too,

like Mary MacKillop, may live with courage,

trust, and openness.

Ever-generous God, hear our prayer.

We ask this through Jesus Christ.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena to St. Mary Mackillop

Day 3 – Novena to St. Mary Mackillop

Day 4 – Novena to St. Mary Mackillop

Day 5 – Novena to St. Mary Mackillop

Day 6 – Novena to St. Mary Mackillop

Day 7 – Novena to St. Mary Mackillop

Day 8 – Novena to St. Mary Mackillop

Day 9 – Novena to St. Mary Mackillop

